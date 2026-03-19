Rider market on hold: tense atmosphere in the MotoGP paddock

The MotoGP rider market seemed set to wrap up shortly before or after the Thai GP. Although many deals have already been settled behind closed doors, the official announcements are still missing. The reason is “diplomatic” in nature: Liberty Media’s entry is proving more complicated than expected.

Deals already done

Marc Marquez ’s renewal with Ducati, Pedro Acosta’s signing by Borgo Panigale, Pecco Bagnaia’s move to Aprilia, Fabio Quartararo to Honda, Jorge Martin to Yamaha, Alex Marquez to KTM. The big names are already set for next MotoGP season, but so far no brand has officially confirmed the new contracts (except for Noale, which has re-signed Bezzecchi). As has been known for weeks, there’s a long tug-of-war underway between Liberty Media and the manufacturers’ association (MSMA).

Liberty Media’s entry

The MSMA is asking for more money for the teams, given that the ownership change should bring greater financial resources to the MotoGP championship. There is reportedly already an agreement with the six satellite teams managed by IRTA, but the manufacturers have not yet signed anything. They are asking for a more prominent role in strategic decisions and more favorable financial terms. It’s not just a sporting issue, but a commercial one as well. MotoGP is entering a new dimension, closer to global entertainment, and the manufacturers want to secure a central role in this ecosystem.

Faced with this pressure, Liberty Media has opted for a conservative strategy, avoiding rushing its entry in order to buy time before announcing major decisions. The result is a stalemate, in which neither side makes a decisive move. An arm-wrestling match that comes at a delicate moment for MotoGP, with the imminent arrival of a new technical era.