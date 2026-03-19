MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Rider market on hold: tense atmosphere in the MotoGP paddock

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 11:26
Gran Premio di MotoGP 2026
The MotoGP rider market seemed set to wrap up shortly before or after the Thai GP. Although many deals have already been settled behind closed doors, the official announcements are still missing. The reason is “diplomatic” in nature: Liberty Media’s entry is proving more complicated than expected.

Deals already done

Marc Marquez’s renewal with Ducati, Pedro Acosta’s signing by Borgo Panigale, Pecco Bagnaia’s move to Aprilia, Fabio Quartararo to Honda, Jorge Martin to Yamaha, Alex Marquez to KTM. The big names are already set for next MotoGP season, but so far no brand has officially confirmed the new contracts (except for Noale, which has re-signed Bezzecchi). As has been known for weeks, there’s a long tug-of-war underway between Liberty Media and the manufacturers’ association (MSMA).

Liberty Media’s entry

The MSMA is asking for more money for the teams, given that the ownership change should bring greater financial resources to the MotoGP championship. There is reportedly already an agreement with the six satellite teams managed by IRTA, but the manufacturers have not yet signed anything. They are asking for a more prominent role in strategic decisions and more favorable financial terms. It’s not just a sporting issue, but a commercial one as well. MotoGP is entering a new dimension, closer to global entertainment, and the manufacturers want to secure a central role in this ecosystem.
Faced with this pressure, Liberty Media has opted for a conservative strategy, avoiding rushing its entry in order to buy time before announcing major decisions. The result is a stalemate, in which neither side makes a decisive move. An arm-wrestling match that comes at a delicate moment for MotoGP, with the imminent arrival of a new technical era.

Read also

Marco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in ThailandMarco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in Thailand
Pecco Bagnaia and the sabotage theory in the garage: "MadnessPecco Bagnaia and the sabotage theory in the garage: "Madness
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in Thailand

19 March 2026
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia and the sabotage theory in the garage: "Madness

18 March 2026

More news

Mondiale Sportbike

Sportbike World Championship, a study in contrasts: 443 vs 636 cc, 70 to 124 hp, and Balance of Performance pushed to the limit

Road Racing
bonacorsi-zanchi-ducati-mx

Ducati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailable

Motocross
Aegerter e Puccetti ai test del team Kawasaki WorldSSP

Kawasaki WorldSSP bounces back: Cremona tests resolve electronic woes, Aegerter back on the pace

Road Racing
de-wolf-van-erp-mx

A hug between friends: De Wolf visits Van Erp, countdown to his first MXGP

Motocross

Popular articles

Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in Thailand

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Will Aprilia fly in Brazil too? Jorge Martin dreams of his first podium but cautions the team

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia and the sabotage theory in the garage: "Madness

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Tardozzi shakes up Ducati: "Four slaps in the face." Marquez an unknown at Goiânia

MotoGP
bagger-world-cup-2026-aggiornamento

Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2026: explosive lineup featuring Italian entries

Road Racing

Loading