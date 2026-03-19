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Marco Bezzecchi: crazy request to Aprilia after the win in Thailand

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 08:02
Marco Bezzecchi
For Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi, the 2026 MotoGP season got off to a flying start, with the rider from Romagna taking victory at the Thai GP. The Noale-based manufacturer decided to thank the young talent with a truly special gift. But it’s not a racing bike.

Un regalo fino al Ranch

Approfittando del fatto che Aprilia fosse di proprietà del Gruppo Piaggio, Bezzecchi ha richiesto un veicolo a tre ruote. Detto fatto, Lorenzo Savadori, collaudatore del marchio, è stato incaricato di guidare una Piaggio Ape personalizzata fino alla VR46 Academy, per sorprendere Marco durante una pausa tra le sessioni di prove al Ranch.

A gift all the way to the Ranch

“Bez” received a special gift after his success in Buriram. It’s not the new RS-GP, but rather a three-wheeled vehicle that is now at Valentino Rossi’s Motor Ranch in Tavullia. The Aprilia rider heads to Brazil on cloud nine and will try to make it four in a row (after triumphs in the last two races of 2025). But first place in Thailand allowed him to make a wish—and the folks in Noale granted it right away.
“Bez” received a special gift after his success in Buriram. It’s not the new RS-GP, but rather a three-wheeled vehicle that is now at Valentino Rossi’s Motor Ranch in Tavullia. The Aprilia rider heads to Brazil on cloud nine and will try to make it four in a row (after triumphs in the last two races of 2025). But first place in Thailand allowed him to make a wish—and the folks in Noale granted it right away.
Taking advantage of the fact that Aprilia is owned by the Piaggio Group, Bezzecchi requested a three-wheeler. No sooner said than done: Lorenzo Savadori, the brand’s test rider, was tasked with driving a customized Piaggio Ape to the VR46 Academy to surprise Marco during a break between practice sessions at the Ranch.
It’s not a mass-production model. It has been painted entirely black, echoing Aprilia Racing’s livery, and features official logos on the doors. In addition, just above the left headlight, the famous slogan “Simply the Bez” appears—the same one that adorns the rider’s helmet and merchandise.
It’s not a mass-production model. It has been painted entirely black, echoing Aprilia Racing’s livery, and features official logos on the doors. In addition, just above the left headlight, the famous slogan “Simply the Bez” appears—the same one that adorns the rider’s helmet and merchandise.

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Marco Bezzecchi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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