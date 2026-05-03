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Diggia' headed for a VR46 exit: "It's not a good situation"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 03 May 2026 at 11:52
Fabio Di Giannantonio
The MotoGP rider market will soon deliver its first official verdicts. There’s quite a stir in the Ducati orbit, not only due to Pedro Acosta’s arrival in the factory team. Fermin Aldeguer will move from Gresini to VR46, not without some discontent within Nadia Padovani’s squad. But now all the attention is on Fabio Di Giannantonio, the brand’s best rider in this opening phase of the 2026 championship.

Fabio on KTM’s radar

The situation is very different now for “Diggia” compared to two years ago, when he risked being left off the MotoGP grid. The two podiums in Brazil and Spain, which propel him to third in the overall standings, have confirmed that the Roman rider is in excellent form and could be useful not only to Valentino Rossi’s outfit. Requests are also coming from factory teams; KTM has long been reported to be interested in pairing him with Alex Marquez from next season (the first of the 850cc era). But on his trail is also the Trackhouse Aprilia team, ready to guarantee him an RS-GP with factory specs.

Market rumors

Fabio Di Giannantonio doesn’t hide the rumors that would see him elsewhere from 2027, but at the same time he asks for respect for his current VR46 team. "To be honest, I always want to be sincere about these things because I don’t want to play games or anything like that," admitted the Roman rider after the Jerez Grand Prix. "I’m grateful for the moment I’m living. We’re doing an excellent job on track, and this reflects positively on the future, certainly, since many teams want me with them."
Nothing is signed, nothing is decided. The next few weeks will be decisive for his future, but we’ll have to wait for the first announcements from the MotoGP heavyweights. In Borgo Panigale they still haven’t made official the renewal of Marc Marquez and the arrival of Acosta. The Tavullia team has not yet announced the arrival of Aldeguer, with Gresini seemingly very close to Dani Holgado. Then it will be Fabio “Diggia’s” turn, as he chooses the best option together with his manager Diego Tavano. "We know our priorities, but everything is completely open because at the moment I don’t have anything concrete."

Maximum respect for VR46

The #49’s priority is not to fuel speculation about himself and not to damage VR46’s image. "We need news," but the rumors swirling around him "are not that positive." We’ll have to wait a few more GPs to learn his destination. "We’re at the fourth race of the year and I’m wearing these colors. And until the end of the season, I will wear these colors. So as long as I’m in these colors, this is the best team ever, this is the best bike ever."
Everything suggests that Di Giannantonio will change livery from next MotoGP season. "Imagine if I said now that I’m going somewhere else and then I have to go to the box and celebrate with my team... It’s not a nice situation. Speaking from a human standpoint, let’s focus on racing, and surely everything will be resolved soon. Let’s focus on the fact that we’re practicing a great sport, and that’s it."

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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byLuigi Ciamburro

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