It was not the Saturday Lecuona expected: he thought he would challenge Bulega for the win in Hungary, but something went wrong.

On Friday he was the fastest of all and seemed poised to give Nicolò Bulega a hard time, but Iker Lecuona did not succeed in his mission today at Balaton Park. In the Superpole he ran into difficulties and did no better than fifth fastest, then was forced to start from eighth on the grid in Race 1 due to a penalty for excessively slow riding in qualifying. Starting that far back on a track where overtaking isn’t easy, he had to settle for the second step of the Superbike podium.

Superbike Hungary, Race 1: Lecuona is bitter

The former Honda HRC team rider recounted his Saturday at Balaton Park, emphasizing his disappointment at not being able to fight with Bulega: "At the beginning it was a bit complicated, in the morning we lost our way. We tried to change the bike in FP3 and in Superpole, but on Friday I felt much better, even though I had less energy. I was angry and frustrated. I got P5 in qualifying and then I received a penalty for no reason. Starting from P8 is difficult and I’m frustrated because I had the pace to fight with Nicolò. I made some good overtakes and had good rhythm. Let’s see if in the Superpole Race, starting fifth, I can finish second or at least third so I can start from the front row in Race 2."

Starting from the back, it was tough to think of contesting first place with Bulega in Superbike Race 1, but Lecuona is clear about Sunday: "In the first 3-4 laps I lost 2-3 seconds overtaking riders slower than me. I tried to recover, but he didn’t make any mistakes. Let’s see if starting further ahead in the Superpole Race it will be easier to overtake at the beginning and then be able to fight with him. If that’s not possible, I’d at least like to finish in the top three and then battle with Nicolò in Race 2. I think that would be positive."

SBK Balaton, will Iker bounce back on Sunday?

In the Superpole Race he will try to get an especially strong start to aim for the win; otherwise, he will settle for the podium and try again in Race 1. The Aruba Ducati team rider knows what he has to do: "I knew my pace was really fast, similar to Nicolò’s. I was ready to fight for the win, but qualifying with the subsequent penalty affected my race. I need to try to make up positions quickly and go with him."

The Balaton Park Circuit suits his riding style well, so the frustration he feels today is understandable. He still has Sunday to reach his goal. Surely, many Superbike World Championship fans hope to see more of a fight for the win, given that in 2026 Bulega is dominating without leaving any chance to his rivals. Lecuona is the one with the best chance to attack him, but he cannot afford the slightest misstep.