Marc Marquez superstar: new sponsors and contracts while awaiting Ducati

Marc Marquez and his brother Alex are experiencing a unique phase this MotoGP season. After the thrilling 2026 championship, which ended with the two of them topping the final standings, this year they’re struggling to find the right setup. The Gresini rider did, however, notch his first win of the season at Jerez, while the nine-time world champion is floundering in the long races. Meanwhile, new sponsors (and contracts) are arriving for both brothers from Cervera.

New personal sponsor

The current MotoGP landscape matters little—Marc Marquez remains the benchmark on the grid. The reigning champion has become an icon of international sport, capable of drawing massive crowds on and off the track. In Jerez, he took the 103rd pole position of his career, putting him ahead of all the legends in motorcycling history.

After the Grand Prix, the Spaniard’s name, winner of the Sprint, joined the Verisure family, the European leader in security systems. From now on, the brand’s logo will adorn both sides of the Cervera rider’s helmet, and he is also the brand’s new ambassador. This agreement is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence and market-leading position, leveraging the image of a sporting hero who has already left his mark in the annals.

New contracts for 2027–2028

But that’s not all, because in the coming weeks the new agreement with Ducati will also be made official. The 33-year-old rider will continue his MotoGP adventure with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, despite the many rumors of a possible farewell to the World Championship. His brother Alex Marquez , meanwhile, will try to chase the world title dream after his success on Andalusian soil, which gave the Gresini camp a morale boost following a stunning 2025 MotoGP season. Then it will be time to turn the page and embark on a new chapter with the KTM factory team from 2027, with a larger technical staff and a key role in the Austrian brand’s project.

The Marquez brothers, heroes to children

Both Marquez brothers, standouts in Jerez, have become symbols of the well-known Nesquik brand, part of the Nestlé Group. Marc and Alex promote the popular cocoa powder and the protein drink “Nesquik UP.” The result of the commercial partnership is an advertising campaign in which the two athletes will appear on giant billboards across Spain. The brothers’ message is: “Don’t let stress get to you—just hit the accelerator!”.

The MotoGP aces pose in neutral biker jackets and on futuristic “motorcycles.” The goal is to engage new generations and create a bond between sport and fun. As part of the deal, the Marquez brothers are also currently featured on cans of the drink as part of a limited edition. In addition, there’s an ongoing competition for MotoGP tickets, plus an exclusive meet-and-greet with Marc and Alex at the circuit.