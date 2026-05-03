MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike Balaton: Can Bulega win them all? Lecuona bows out in Game 2

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 03 May 2026 at 16:11
Bulega gara 2
At this point the only option would be to make him start in the middle of the pack, maybe with one arm tied behind his back. Nicolò Bulega right now in Superbike has no rival. Even in Hungary, for the fifth time in a row (including Jerez ’25), he took everything: a triple and new lap records.
Iker Lecuona hoped that starting alongside him he’d be able to fight it out. But not even on the Balaton Park rollercoaster, where last year he put the Honda on the podium, could the Spaniard do anything about it. For half the distance he stayed fairly close, under a second. But Bulega is not only lightning fast, he’s also a champion who can perfectly manage his enormous potential. Tyres, bike, physical effort: everything under control, like true superstars. Could Nicolò win them all? It sounds far-fetched, but it could really happen.

Record-breaking Bulega

Nicolò is racing into Superbike history: sixteen wins in a row (31 in his career), and he’s just broken the record of 24 consecutive podiums set by Jonathan Rea in Kawasaki’s spectacular 2018–19 biennium. But there’s one stat that impresses more than any other: since the opening round in Australia, Bulega has led 206 of the 216 total laps. An unreachable, relentless hammer: a perfect rider, who would be more than ready to take on the dragons of MotoGP, where he’d find far tougher opponents than these.

The gap is deep

The 2026 Superbike looks just like last year’s. Bulega was up against Toprak Razgatlioglu, and the pair ran a championship of their own. This year, without the Turk, the Italian has found a bit of in-house competition, but the others are miles away. Yari Montella brought home another podium with the Barni Ducati: for a privateer, trailing by twelve seconds is acceptable; he’s not the one who can challenge the supremacy. Baldassarri wrapped up the weekend with a fourth place, while Garrett Gerloff, who finished behind on the Kawasaki, was the only non-Ducati rider in the top eight.

Ducati without rivals

In this round the (hypothetical) challengers to the Red went completely adrift. The BMWs didn’t even start, due to the Superpole Race injuries of Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci. Yamaha lost its only current spearhead, Andrea Locatelli, after a fall in the early stages of the race. This time the Bimotas also misfired, the only brand that had somehow withstood the impact in this first part of the season. Axel Bassani retired with a mechanical issue, Alex Lowes crashed out. And Honda? With Chantra still recovering and Kunii a bewildered stand-in for the long-term absentee Dixon, the CBR-RR sadly anchored itself to the bottom of the standings.

Next stop: Most

The Superbike World Championship has filed away the first quarter of the season and faces a series of back-to-back commitments. In two weeks it stays in Europe, moving to Most in the Czech Republic. A faster track than Balaton Park, but quite peculiar. Nicolò Bulega has shown he’s blisteringly quick in all conditions and on every type of circuit. For his rivals, it will still be incredibly tough.
Corsedimoto on Instagram, follow us here

Read also

Superbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crashSuperbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crash
WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park eitherWorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either
Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Miguel Oliveira incidente crash Superbike SBK Balaton Park Ungheria
Superbike

Superbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crash

03 May 2026
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either

03 May 2026
Bulega SP
Superbike

SBK Balaton: Did you see that, Lecuona? Bulega beats you in the Sprint as well

03 May 2026

More news

Miguel Oliveira incidente crash Superbike SBK Balaton Park Ungheria

Superbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crash

Superbike
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either

Superbike
Arenas

Supersport Balaton: Arenas handed a heavy penalty in Race 2; triumph and breakaway in the World Championship

Road Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' headed for a VR46 exit: "It's not a good situation"

MotoGP
Bulega SP

SBK Balaton: Did you see that, Lecuona? Bulega beats you in the Sprint as well

Superbike

Popular articles

ZXMoto

Supersport Balaton Race 1: Debise got the better of them again, ZXMoto celebrates a hat-trick

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez superstar: new sponsors and contracts while awaiting Ducati

MotoGP
Test Jerez MotoGP

New MotoGP era: the first prototypes are camouflaged

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' headed for a VR46 exit: "It's not a good situation"

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either

Superbike

Loading