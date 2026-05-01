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Ducati slump, Pecco Bagnaia's outburst: "I'm not happy"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 01 May 2026 at 10:10
Pecco Bagnaia
The light at the end of the tunnel is still far off for two-time MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia. The issues seen in the 2025 season are continuing into this Championship, and solutions seem distant. It’s no coincidence that the Piedmontese rider has chosen to leave Ducati at the end of the year to embrace the Aprilia project, where he will team up with his friend Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia’s sharp decline

Between 2022 and 2024, Bagnaia was the benchmark in MotoGP, with two world titles and a runner-up finish. In 2024 he stood on the podium in every race except Austin, but from 2025 everything turned against him. Just two wins in 22 races and six retirements—a drastic drop that contrasted with his teammate Marc Marquez’s title charge. And so far, 2026 hasn’t brought a turnaround: no victories, and in the first four races he has collected two retirements, a ninth, and a tenth place.
The VR46 Academy protégé is trying to stay calm, with one eye on the future... at Aprilia. "In racing, things like this can happen. Before a race weekend I was used to being sure I’d fight for a top-3 or top-2 result," explained the rider from Chivasso. For some time now, the target has changed drastically. "At the moment, it’s normal for us to arrive at a race weekend and fight for a top-5 or top-10."

Hope in Aprilia

For Bagnaia, this situation is hard to accept. "It’s really a real shame, I’m not happy." It’s about clearly recognizing the problems and tackling them constructively. A truly complicated professional phase that, however, brings some advantages. "It gives me more clarity in dealing with the problems."
But in MotoGP, results are what matter most, and perhaps Pecco will have to wait for the move to Aprilia. His trusted crew chief Cristian Gabarrini won’t be with him. The experienced chief technician, who has worked with champions like Casey Stoner, will remain in the Ducati garage to support Pedro Acosta. Bagnaia will therefore start from scratch in 2027, when he’ll don the colors of the Noale brand.

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Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

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