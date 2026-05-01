Ducati slump, Pecco Bagnaia's outburst: "I'm not happy"

The light at the end of the tunnel is still far off for two-time MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia . The issues seen in the 2025 season are continuing into this Championship, and solutions seem distant. It’s no coincidence that the Piedmontese rider has chosen to leave Ducati at the end of the year to embrace the Aprilia project, where he will team up with his friend Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia’s sharp decline

Between 2022 and 2024, Bagnaia was the benchmark in MotoGP, with two world titles and a runner-up finish. In 2024 he stood on the podium in every race except Austin, but from 2025 everything turned against him. Just two wins in 22 races and six retirements—a drastic drop that contrasted with his teammate Marc Marquez’s title charge. And so far, 2026 hasn’t brought a turnaround: no victories, and in the first four races he has collected two retirements, a ninth, and a tenth place.

The VR46 Academy protégé is trying to stay calm, with one eye on the future... at Aprilia. "In racing, things like this can happen. Before a race weekend I was used to being sure I’d fight for a top-3 or top-2 result," explained the rider from Chivasso. For some time now, the target has changed drastically. "At the moment, it’s normal for us to arrive at a race weekend and fight for a top-5 or top-10."

Hope in Aprilia

For Bagnaia, this situation is hard to accept. "It’s really a real shame, I’m not happy." It’s about clearly recognizing the problems and tackling them constructively. A truly complicated professional phase that, however, brings some advantages. "It gives me more clarity in dealing with the problems."