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End of MotoGP wild cards, tire pressure constantly monitored, and more: the latest updates

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 17:01
motogp-no-wild-card-2027
MotoGP wild cards banned from 2027, tire pressure monitoring remains, new rules in case of delayed starts... The details.
The Grand Prix Commission has approved some regulation updates with immediate effect, while others will come into force in the 2027 MotoGP season. One of these measures bans the use of wild cards in the premier class of the World Championship, regardless of a manufacturer’s concession status, starting from 2027 (they will only be possible in the lower classes). Wild cards with 850cc bikes, in view of the technical regulation changes planned for 2027, have also been banned from the MotoGP class starting in 2026. The much-debated tire pressure monitoring remains in place, and there’s also talk of heart rate monitors for Moto2 and Moto3. Here’s what’s new.

Wild cards in MotoGP eliminated starting in 2027

Wild cards in the MotoGP class will no longer be allowed from next season. This decision applies to all manufacturers, regardless of their concession level. Wild cards will remain permitted for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

MotoGP 2026 wild cards not allowed with 2027 bikes 

Wild cards in the MotoGP class in 2026 will not be able to use 850cc bikes with 2027 specifications, regardless of the manufacturer’s concession status.

Countdown for delayed start procedure in MotoGP 

After a delayed start is declared on the grid, the countdown to the warm-up lap will resume from the 5-minute board instead of the 3-minute board.

Tire pressure monitoring system to remain in force in 2027 as well 

The tire pressure monitoring system currently in use in the MotoGP class will be maintained for the 2027 season.

Heart rate monitors allowed in Moto2 and Moto3

Heart rate monitors are officially permitted in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes as an optional sensor. Clarifications have also been made regarding additional testing for MotoGP riders following injuries and the MotoGP electronic homologation regulations for the IMU.

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byDiana Tamantini

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