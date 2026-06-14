Lucas and Sacha Coenen, what a fairytale: sensational AMA Motocross debut

Lucas and Sacha Coenen take center stage and are already making history in their absolute AMA Motocross debut. The Belgian super twins are unstoppable.

Not only Clement Desalle is now in the overseas history books for Belgium. Lucas and Sacha Coenen have already made their mark in their absolute debut in AMA Pro National Motocross , shining in the first of the three scheduled wild cards. At the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, the first consistently battled with the super Lawrence brothers, ultimately finishing second overall, while the second even took the win in Moto 2 after issues in the first.

They say this is just a “taste” before a permanent move to the United States, as Jorge Prado (5th overall) did, for example, but we’ll see about that later. If the morning shows the day… Curiosity grows even more for the next two events: mark your calendars for the Southwick National in Massachusetts on July 11 (between the Grands Prix of South Africa and Great Britain) and the Ironman National Finals on August 29 (between the GPs of the Netherlands and Turkey).

"The Man", Roger De Coster, con Sacha e Lucas Coenen

The Coenen twins set out to conquer America

The aforementioned “MX Panda,” Clement Desalle indeed, had been the only Belgian rider so far to step onto a Pro Motocross podium: double second places and P2 overall at Unadilla, back in 2010. That was until yesterday, when Lucas Coenen (with the legend Roger De Coster’s #104) matched his predecessor exactly with a 2-2 and 2nd overall. The blazing KTM rider and solid MXGP points leader—let’s remember, just 19 years old—after qualifying 2nd, produced a true masterpiece in the 450 class, battling with two heavy hitters: the Australian superstars Jett (event winner) and Hunter (3rd) Lawrence. Not bad, right?

Not just Lucas, as twin brother Sacha certainly held his own in the 250 class. Also 2nd in qualifying, he then had a complicated Moto 1 due to a double crash: in the end he managed to climb back up to 14th place. In Moto 2, a very different story: holeshot and race lead to the finish without debate, taking an exceptional moto victory with a 6-second margin over a heavyweight name like Jo Shimoda, who ultimately won the overall at Lakewood. Sacha Coenen ended up recording a fine 4th overall, a debut worthy of applause just like his brother.