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SBK Misano: One-sided sprint showdown, Nicolò Bulega is unstoppable

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 14 June 2026 at 11:32
Bulega start
This time the unknown factor was the SCQ qualifying tire, adopted by the entire grid. But you can change the compound, shorten the race distance, do whatever you want: Nicolò Bulega always wins.
The superstar of this Superbike era extended his incredible winning streak by dominating the Superpole Race at Misano from the first to the last corner: it’s the thirteenth time it’s happened in twenty races. The consecutive wins are now 24: the streak has been alive since the very first breath of this strange World Championship.
As on every other occasion, Iker Lecuona stuck with him for three or four laps, then the Spaniard let go and so much for uncertainty and showtime. The podium was identical to Race 1, with a steadily more solid Yari Montella once again the top independent rider. If you ride a Ducati, it’s easier.
Superbike Misano: Yari Montella 3rd place in the Superpole Race

Alberto Surra, what growth!

The morning surprise on the Adriatic shore was the brilliant performance by Alberto Surra, before a mistake at the Carro that cost him position to the more seasoned Axel Bassani, an excellent fourth. Then Surra was penalized three seconds for irresponsible riding, dropping to seventh. The 22-year-old rookie with the Motocorsa team is burning through the stages regardless. Bimota confirms its role as the leading brand after the uncatchable Ducati, despite the malfunction that sidelined the other Rimini bike entrusted to Alex Lowes.

Miguel grits his teeth

Lorenzo Baldassarri, fifth, absolutely needed to see the checkered flag after the Race 1 mistake that threw away an already banked fourth place. The Go Eleven rider got the better of Miguel Oliveira, BMW’s sole spearhead who is gritting his teeth on return after a shoulder injury picked up at Balaton Park. The Portuguese rider ran a bit wide at the Carro, Baldassarri went through, but in his condition sixth place is worth gold.

Sam Lowes’ rough patch

While everything has been going wonderfully for Bulega for quite a few months, here at Misano the Superbike’s Donald Duck is Sam Lowes, who suffered his second consecutive crash. A real blow for the Marc VDS team, which in previous rounds had collected plenty of podiums with the same British twin.

Read also

SBK Misano: Alberto Surra, the long road and a kid's dreamSBK Misano: Alberto Surra, the long road and a kid's dream
Superbike regulations change mid-season: help for Honda isn’t enoughSuperbike regulations change mid-season: help for Honda isn’t enough
Photo: Mauro Stanzani
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Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

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