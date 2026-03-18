Andalusia GP kicks off: schedule, streaming, and MXGP/MX2 big names amid debuts, comebacks, and surprises

Motocross heads into the 2nd round of the 2026 season: key players and weekend schedule in Spain.

Jeffrey Herlings ruling Simon Laengenfelder the MX2 benchmark. But will they confirm that right away? Two weeks after the season opener in Argentina, the Motocross World Championship is on stage in Europe. After the novelty of Bariloche, there’s a second new feature, the Circuito de Almonte, which will host the Grand Prix of Andalusia. So there are no prior references for the stars of the two classes, only a quest for the best possible adaptation starting from free practice to then be protagonists in both qualifying and racing. Who will emerge? We’re back to “normal” times, but there is currently no live TV, only streaming: the event will be broadcast in full on mxgp-tv.com (subscription), as well as on Discovery Plus and HBO Max; finally, note Rai Play Sport 2, but only for the second MX2 and MXGP races. ruling MXGP the MX2 benchmark. But will they confirm that right away? Two weeks after the season opener in Argentina, the Motocross World Championship is on stage in Europe. After the novelty of Bariloche, there’s a second new feature, the, which will host the Grand Prix of Andalusia. So there are no prior references for the stars of the two classes, only a quest for the best possible adaptation starting from free practice to then be protagonists in both qualifying and racing. Who will emerge? We’re back to “normal” times, but there is currently no live TV, only streaming: the event will be broadcast in full on mxgp-tv.com (subscription), as well as on Discovery Plus and HBO Max; finally, note Rai Play Sport 2, but only for the second MX2 and MXGP races.

MXGP

In the spotlight first and foremost is Jeffrey Herlings, the record man who has blasted off with Honda, as shown by the world championship lead he brings to Andalusia. Watch out as well for the unleashed rookie Tom Vialle, pole-sitter and 3rd overall, tied on points with his garage-mate. And let’s not forget reigning champion Romain Febvre, 2nd overall in Argentina and 3rd in the standings, just a step behind the Honda duo. These were the major protagonists of the first round, but not the only ones: remember, for instance, Lucas Coenen or Tim Gajser, who took his first world podium with Yamaha in Race 2. Keep an eye on our brands Ducati Fantic and Beta , not exactly blessed with luck in Bariloche; the same goes for our guys Mattia Guadagnini, Alberto Forato, and Andrea Bonacorsi. On the other hand, Andrea Adamo logged a solid debut and is now chasing that extra step in this second GP with the 450. It’s also debut time for Kay De Wolf, recovered from a thumb injury, but there are many names: here’s the full entry list.

MX2

The main focus is undoubtedly the reigning champion: Simon Laengenfelder has restarted on the right foot and aims to immediately continue with the pace of the rider to beat. Challengers won’t be lacking, such as Camden McLellan and home rider Guillem Farres, standouts with Triumph and first chasers in the overall behind the KTM points leader. Sacha Coenen certainly hopes for better luck after taking pole and then struggling in the races; from the Italian camp we’re especially watching Valerio Lata, fresh off a triumph in the opening MX Prestige round despite the aftereffects of a nasty crash in Argentina. Ready for his seasonal debut is Ferruccio Zanchi, sidelined by an injury before the opener but now at the gate for his first MX2 outing with the Ducati Desmo250 MX. Don’t underestimate the Reisulis brothers, both Karlis and rookie Janis, nor Liam Everts, who have already shown interesting things. Lastly, note that Ivano van Erp (still listed, as you can see) won’t be there due to the serious injury sustained after last Sunday’s terrifying crash in the Dutch MX championship. Below are the names of the protagonists.

Andalusia GP schedule

Saturday, March 21

16:25 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:15 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, March 22

12:05 MX2 Race 1

13:05 MXGP Race 1

15:00 MX2 Race 2

16:00 MXGP Race 2