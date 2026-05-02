MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Balaton Race 1: Bulega, no one behind—he’s in a league of his own in Superbike

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Saturday, 02 May 2026 at 16:06
bulega
Nicolò Bulega steamrolled everyone once again. On the eve he claimed that Balaton Park wasn’t his track, but without Toprak Razgatlioglu in the mix, Hungary has become his backyard too. The others are light-years behind, even his rival teammate Iker Lecuona evaporated at the crucial moment. In here, Bulega is playing a different sport.
Friday had stoked a bit of anticipation, with the Spanish wingman just a hair faster than the dominator. But day two immediately took a different turn: Lecuona lost the plot in qualifying, getting stuck in fifth and also receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding other riders. Beating Bulega would have been incredibly tough even starting alongside him; from the third row it’s downright impossible. By the time Lecuona carved through the pack, the rival who’d launched like a rocket was already 4.5 seconds ahead. The race was over at Turn 1. He was strong in the second half, but a seventh consecutive second place was the best he could do.

Find him a MotoGP seat

Putting Bulega on a ’27 MotoGP bike is imperative to avoid Superbike completely losing its flavor. Last year he had a worthy rival in Toprak; now he doesn’t. The World Championship standings are the ultimate summation in racing, but here nobody’s even looking at them anymore: we’re not even a quarter of the way through and the lead is colossal: +74 points over Lecuona, with everyone else already dropped by the wayside.

BMW’s consolation

With Razgatlioglu, the German juggernaut had swept the board here; this time they had to settle for Miguel Oliveira’s third-place podium, as he finished the 21 laps more than ten seconds behind the winner. There are smiles at BMW, but the post-Toprak era has been muted so far. With the other M1000RR, Danilo Petrucci, starting mid-pack with a sore left wrist, finished on the fringes of the points (thirteenth). The rest we saw were fleeting flashes, like Alberto Surra’s fiery start. The newcomer, on the Motocorsa Ducati, led for two laps, but then went backwards. Lorenzo Baldassarri crashed: rider OK, Ducati almost wrecked.

Scorching Sunday

The fourth Superbike round in Hungary isn’t drawing massive crowds; the stands at Balaton Park are sparse. A pity, because the show is worth it, and Sunday, May 3 will bring a double bill: at 11:00 the Superpole Race will kick off, with the same starting grid as Race 1 and ten laps to cover. At 15:30 comes the final showdown, with the first three rows determined by the Sprint race finishing order. The race distance will be 21 laps.
Corsedimoto on Instagram, follow us here

Read also

SBK Balaton: Bulega shatters Toprak's record, Lecuona furiousSBK Balaton: Bulega shatters Toprak's record, Lecuona furious
SBK Balaton FP3: Bulega sets a new lap record, Baldassarri among the frontrunnersSBK Balaton FP3: Bulega sets a new lap record, Baldassarri among the frontrunners
Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Bulega
Superbike

SBK Balaton: Bulega shatters Toprak's record, Lecuona furious

02 May 2026
Balda
Superbike

SBK Balaton FP3: Bulega sets a new lap record, Baldassarri among the frontrunners

02 May 2026
Ducati
Road Racing

Ducati Kagayama withdraws from the Suzuka 8 Hours: priority is the All Japan Superbike title

02 May 2026

More news

ZXMoto

Supersport Balaton Race 1: Debise got the better of them again, ZXMoto celebrates a hat-trick

Road Racing
Bulega

SBK Balaton: Bulega shatters Toprak's record, Lecuona furious

Superbike
Italjet

Italjet Roadstar 400: the little collectible monster for under €10,000

Dreams
Balda

SBK Balaton FP3: Bulega sets a new lap record, Baldassarri among the frontrunners

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez superstar: new sponsors and contracts while awaiting Ducati

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati slump, Pecco Bagnaia's outburst: "I'm not happy"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez superstar: new sponsors and contracts while awaiting Ducati

MotoGP
ZXMoto

Supersport Balaton Race 1: Debise got the better of them again, ZXMoto celebrates a hat-trick

Road Racing
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mother defends Marc: "He's not finished"

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Team Honda HRC Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, Honda looks to bounce back: Jonathan Rea racks up laps in the Jerez test

Superbike

Loading