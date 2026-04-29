Nicolò Bulega is about to get back on track for the fourth round of the Superbike World Championship. Awaiting him are the twists and turns of Balaton Park, where a year ago he had to bow to Toprak Razgatlioglu, and this time he’ll have an Iker Lecuona more threatening than ever on his heels. But the SBK dominator’s thoughts are also turned to his MotoGP future.

Alberto Martinelli’s trip to Jerez was a holding action. Nicolò Bulega’s personal manager and, among others, Sofia Goggia’s as well, went to Andalusia to keep discussions alive with teams where openings might arise for his client. The options are well known: Aprilia Trackhouse and Ducati VR46. Amid a swirl of contracts already signed but not yet announced, negotiations, and rumors, Bulega’s name is one among many. Will a seat open up in this game of musical chairs?

Aprilia pieces on the board

"We have a super competitive Aprilia, so we’re aiming for an experienced rider who can allow us to target certain results right away" said Davide Brivio when asked for indications about the replacement for Ai Ogura, who is heading to Yamaha. The plan seems to shut the door on the Nicolò Bulega option. But there are still quite a few things to clarify at Aprilia; the only certainty is the substantial line of riders in front of Massimo Rivola’s office. Joan Mir is there too—an ex-World Champion.

Nicolò Bulega’s trump card

Nicolò Bulega’s brief MotoGP stint on the factory Ducati in place of the injured Marc Marquez was an uphill one, judging by the two 15th-place finishes in the Portimao and Valencia GPs. But in the end-of-season tests, on the same Spanish circuit, he was very fast. The talent is there. Moreover, Bulega has two aces up his sleeve. First, he knows the Pirelli system extremely well. MotoGP tires will be technologically very different from those the Milanese supplier currently uses in Superbike. We’re talking more about his familiarity with the working methods, technical prerogatives, and development approach that Pirelli will obviously carry over to the top class. Second ace: from now to the end of the season, Bulega has a packed schedule of tests with the Ducati 850 and the Italian rubber.

The experience package

Since MotoGP riders’ test days are limited, by season’s end Bulega will have experience on the Pirelli-shod Ducati 850 far beyond any other rider for the brand. Having a rider with several thousand kilometers under his belt in a 2027 configuration could be extremely useful for the Borgo Panigale technicians. Among other things, we’re talking about the same rider who made a fantastic contribution to developing the Panigale V4 R, including the latest version with the double-sided swingarm. But back to the starting point: will there be a free bike? Bulega hopes Fabio Di Giannantonio frees up a seat at VR46 by moving to Gresini or KTM, where he could hope for a salary far higher than his current one. It could happen.

The Marc Marquez factor