Italjet Roadstar 400: the little collectible monster for under €10,000

Less than €10,000 to bring home a little collector’s beast: starting Monday, May 4, Italjet opens pre-orders for the Roadster 400. Only 777 units will be produced, each individually numbered. Technology, retro charm, performance: calling it a scooter feels reductive.

Italjet’s flair, design, and technology have sparked a small–big revolution. In Italjet’s vision, the scooter is no longer a subcategory of motorcycles, but an extremely advanced vehicle with a racing soul and a personality that won’t go unnoticed. The Roadster 400 Founders Edition is presented as a contemporary reinterpretation of the retro scooter. Timeless style and cutting-edge engineering.

Colors and technology

The designers of this little gem have studied every detail, including the color palette. The different Anthracite and British Green liveries were chosen to highlight the titanium mechanical components and the glossy black frame. The standard component package rivals the best hypersport bikes: Öhlins suspension, Akrapovič exhaust, Brembo braking systems. The TFT display is round, recalling the analog instruments of the past: today’s technology, expressed with the allure of yesterday.

A single-cylinder heart

The Roadster 400 is powered by a liquid-cooled 400cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 41.5 horsepower. The compact dimensions of the powerplant helped keep the total vehicle weight down to just 151 kilograms.

The technological core of the Roadster 400 is the DLAS (Dynamic Linkage Articulated Steering) system, patented by Italjet, which reimagines the front end as a dynamic, articulated element. Inspired by the Dragster’s single-sided arm, DLAS allows you to tune the response between sporty stiffness and comfort, significantly improving directional precision and cornering stability.

The tech jewel

Its proudest component is the DLAS (Dynamic Linkage Articulated Steering) system, patented by Italjet, which reinterprets the front end as a dynamic, articulated element. Inspired by the Dragster’s single-sided arm, DLAS lets you modulate the response between sporty rigidity and comfort, markedly enhancing directional accuracy and stability through corners.

Mechanics as language

It’s an object created to be recognized, desired, and remembered,” Tartarini explains. “In a world inclined toward homogenization, we once again chose the most difficult path—and the most exciting one: the path of identity. Every element of the Roadster was designed to express authenticity and character. Nothing is hidden; everything is declared. Structure becomes form, mechanics become language. It is a work of design that lives on harmony between engineering and art, between function and emotion. Its exclusivity is not a strategy; it is the natural consequence of our way of thinking: produce less, but create something with a soul—something that does not belong to everyone, but that fully represents those who choose it. The Roadster Founders Edition is destined to leave a mark. It does not follow the market; it ignores it. It does not seek consensus; it creates belonging. It is Italjet in its purest form. Massimo Tartarini , CEO and president of Italjet, founded in 1959 in the Bologna area, has called the Roadster 400 a “manifesto” rather than a mere high-performance scooter. “,” Tartarini explains. “

How to pre-order