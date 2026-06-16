Moto3, David Munoz: another surgery after the terrible crash in Hungary

Change of plans: another pelvic surgery will be needed in the next few days. David Muñoz, who had just returned to Spain after the initial procedures in Hungary, confirmed it with a new update on his social channels. The terrifying crash on the final lap of the Moto3 GP at Balaton Park seems to have left quite a few consequences, especially to this part of the body, which suffered multiple fractures (in addition to the fractured left arm that has already been operated on).

It will be a long recovery for the Moto3 rider

"In the end, in the coming days I’ll have to undergo another operation on my pelvis. After several days of tests and evaluations, the doctors decided it’s the best option for a more stable fixation and a better recovery. Thank you all, we’ll be back soon!" Soon is a figure of speech, given the situation. We all held our breath when, in the five-way fight for the third step of the podium, David Muñoz crashed right on the racing line, with Brian Uriarte and Valentín Perrone immediately behind him, truly unable to do anything to avoid him. Being run over is one of those things that, despite the high level of safety, can never be completely avoided in motorcycle racing...

But good news wasn’t long in coming, delivered by manager Héctor Faubel, who first of all emphasized that David Muñoz is alive. A first sigh of relief, but the former world championship rider then had to admit that his rider was in pain and needed to be transferred to the hospital for thorough checks. Intact GP later explained the situation: multiple pelvic fractures and a fracture of the left arm, followed by procedures at a hospital in Budapest. After a few days under observation, David Muñoz returned to Spain, to Barcelona, for further examinations given the delicacy of his condition, leading to today’s decision. One step at a time, we will continue to follow how the situation develops.