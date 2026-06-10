Everything will be fine": David Munoz, his first message after the terrifying Moto3 crash

David Munoz has sent a first greeting after the serious crash at Balaton Park: the Moto3 rider’s words.

After the first comments from manager Hector Faubel and the subsequent statement from the Intact GP team, David Munoz himself has now checked in with a short social media story. It’s the Moto3 rider’s first message after the terrifying crash on the final lap of the GP at Balaton Park, when he was literally hit by Perrone and Uriarte, who could do nothing to avoid him. A brief update on his condition after being airlifted to the hospital to undergo surgery on his pelvis (the most serious injury due to multiple fractures) and on his left arm (also fractured).

David Munoz sends a brief greeting

"Hi everyone! I’m doing well, I’m still in Hungary," wrote the Moto3 rider on his social profile, posting his first message since the serious incident on the Hungarian track. "I’m waiting to fly to Barcelona in the next few days to see if I need another surgery on my pelvis. Everything will be fine, I can’t wait to start rehabilitation, hopefully as soon as possible. Thank you all so much for the messages, I’ll keep you posted!"

Relief in Moto3, but it will be a long recovery...

Of course, health comes first, but from a championship standpoint we can say we’ve lost one of the protagonists. It’s been a long and quite complicated period for David Munoz, dealing with significant physical problems. At the end of last year, a fractured femur in one leg—already a major issue—had many consequences, with complications that sidelined him until the Austin GP, before he finally restarted at Jerez and immediately returned to the podium. This new blow will keep him out for a long time... We await the next steps.

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