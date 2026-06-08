Shocking Moto3 crash, David Munoz in hospital: how is the Intact GP rider?

Intact GP has provided an update on David Muñoz’s condition after the serious crash in the Moto3 GP: here’s how he’s doing.

“Following the incident during the Hungarian GP, David Muñoz suffered pelvic fractures. The Spaniard is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Budapest. All team members wish him the best and a speedy recovery.” Another blow for the Spaniard, who had only recently moved past all the consequences and News is coming in about David Muñoz and, unfortunately, the Intact GP rider is injured. Here is the statement from the Saxon Moto3 team:Another blow for the Spaniard, who had only recently moved past all the consequences and complications from the left leg injury at the end of 2025... But given how it happened, we can say it with relief: he’s alive!

Chills for Moto3 in Hungary

The first updates came from his manager Héctor Faubel, who confirmed to DAZN España that there was no danger to the rider’s life, but mentioned pain in his right leg and arm, and that he had been airlifted to hospital for all the necessary checks. A long wait followed, until the official response from the German team, which tells us the unfortunate Spanish rider will be sidelined again due to injury.

A terrifying crash in Moto3: on the final lap, a heated five-way battle for the podium ended with David Muñoz falling right on the racing line (contact with the rear wheel of Carpe ahead of him), with Brian Uriarte and Valentín Perrone right behind unable to avoid him. The outcome is already excellent, as history is full of similar incidents that ended in the worst way... Of the “conscious riders,” as was stated shortly after, Uriarte and Perrone are fine, while Muñoz was immediately taken to the Medical Center with pain but without any serious risk. Further updates will follow when they are officially released by the team.