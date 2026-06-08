The Spanish rider caused the pile-up at the start of the MotoGP race at Balaton Park: a penalty was inevitable, and the announcement has arrived.

A black Sunday for Aprilia, which expected to challenge Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta for the win but instead found itself with three riders out by the first corner of the opening lap. Unfortunately, at the start Jorge Martin hit Marco Bezzecchi and also triggered the crashes of Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer, and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The 2024 MotoGP champion came into the first braking zone a bit too hot, couldn’t slow his RS-GP26, and “mowed down” Bez, also causing other riders to fall.

Hungarian MotoGP 2026: Martin and Bezzecchi’s condition, Jorge’s penalty

Both Bezzecchi and Martin were taken to the Medical Center at the Balaton Park Circuit because they were a bit banged up after the incident. Aprilia reported that neither suffered fractures. The Italian suffered heavy bruising to his right leg and hand, while the Spaniard sustained heavy bruising to his back and right foot. It could have been worse; in these situations, much more serious injuries can occur. The Noale team was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the diagnostic tests carried out at the circuit.

Double Long Lap Penalty to Martinator. The Spaniard will, of course, serve the penalty at the next Grand Prix. On the weekend of June 19–21, the World Championship will head to Brno in the Czech Republic, and that will be his chance to atone. Serving two long laps will inevitably affect his race. Beyond the double retirement, which obviously weighs on the overall standings , where the two Aprilia riders remain first and second, albeit with a smaller gap to their chasers, there is another negative development to note. In fact, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has handed down ato. The Spaniard will, of course, serve the penalty at the next Grand Prix. On the weekend of June 19–21, the World Championship will head to Brno in the Czech Republic, and that will be his chance to atone. Serving two long laps will inevitably affect his race.