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Jorge Martin severely penalized: the official decision after the Hungarian GP crash

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 08 June 2026 at 07:06
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
The Spanish rider caused the pile-up at the start of the MotoGP race at Balaton Park: a penalty was inevitable, and the announcement has arrived.
A black Sunday for Aprilia, which expected to challenge Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta for the win but instead found itself with three riders out by the first corner of the opening lap. Unfortunately, at the start Jorge Martin hit Marco Bezzecchi and also triggered the crashes of Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer, and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The 2024 MotoGP champion came into the first braking zone a bit too hot, couldn’t slow his RS-GP26, and “mowed down” Bez, also causing other riders to fall.

Hungarian MotoGP 2026: Martin and Bezzecchi’s condition, Jorge’s penalty

Both Bezzecchi and Martin were taken to the Medical Center at the Balaton Park Circuit because they were a bit banged up after the incident. Aprilia reported that neither suffered fractures. The Italian suffered heavy bruising to his right leg and hand, while the Spaniard sustained heavy bruising to his back and right foot. It could have been worse; in these situations, much more serious injuries can occur. The Noale team was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the diagnostic tests carried out at the circuit.
Beyond the double retirement, which obviously weighs on the overall standings, where the two Aprilia riders remain first and second, albeit with a smaller gap to their chasers, there is another negative development to note. In fact, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has handed down a Double Long Lap Penalty to Martinator. The Spaniard will, of course, serve the penalty at the next Grand Prix. On the weekend of June 19–21, the World Championship will head to Brno in the Czech Republic, and that will be his chance to atone. Serving two long laps will inevitably affect his race.
Official document of Jorge Martin's penalty after the MotoGP race in Hungary
Jorge Martin found at fault: penalty imposed for the next GP

Read also

Di Giannantonio won't stand for it, post-race outburst: "You can't take risks like this"Di Giannantonio won't stand for it, post-race outburst: "You can't take risks like this"
Relief for Aprilia: Bezzecchi and Martin suffer only bruises after the crash at Balaton ParkRelief for Aprilia: Bezzecchi and Martin suffer only bruises after the crash at Balaton Park
Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

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