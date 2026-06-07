Everyone is fine: no fractures, only bruises for Bezzecchi and Martin after the incident at Balaton Park. Relief for Aprilia, but many points lost in the MotoGP standings.

Only bruises for Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin after the scary crash at the start of the Hungarian GP. That’s the good news from Aprilia, following medical checks at the Medical Center for both MotoGP riders. This time everything turned out well for the five riders involved at Turn 1 (Di Giannantonio even restarted and finished the race regularly), but here’s another nasty episode at the start that adds to the reflections on safety matters . It will be discussed again soon; for now, there’s excellent news from Balaton Park, a circuit disliked by MotoGP riders partly for this reason and seemingly set to be removed from the World Championship calendar in favor of the Hungaroring.

Aprilia’s statements

First comes the note about the rider who unfortunately triggered the pile-up at Balaton Park: “For Jorge Martin, after instrumental examinations, no visible fractures were found, only severe bruising to his back and right foot.” Then comes the update on the MotoGP points leader: “For Marco Bezzecchi, after instrumental examinations, no visible fractures were found, only severe bruising to his right leg and hand.” Aprilia can at least breathe a sigh of relief in this Grand Prix, even if a double DNF was truly unexpected. Ducati, on the other hand, celebrates as Marc Marquez returns to winning ways after yesterday’s Sprint triumph, with Pecco Bagnaia joining him on the third step of the podium. Next is Ai Ogura, the only remaining rider on track for the Veneto-based brand, who delivered a solid race and finished just off the podium.