MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP chaos in Hungary, another crash at the start: a 'push' toward a revamped grid?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 07 June 2026 at 14:28
motogp-crash-gp-ungheria
Multiple crash at the start of the Hungarian GP, five MotoGP riders out immediately. And the issue of start safety is back in the spotlight.
Another incident at Turn 1, this time at the start of the MotoGP race in Hungary. The two factory Aprilias, Di Giannantonio, Fernandez and Aldeguer were out right away: a botched inside braking move, Jorge Martin’s #89 RS-GP getting out of control, and an inevitable pile-up with all the riders in the corner at that moment. The chills from Barcelona are still fresh, but fortunately this time there don’t seem to be any serious consequences for the riders, except for Jorge Martin heading to the Medical Center for what is (hopefully) a precautionary check. And the idea of a revamped starting grid is back on the table, with rows of only two riders instead of the current three.

Troubled starts in MotoGP

Let’s remember that Jorge Martin had just said in recent days that he’s having braking issues with the Aprilia. Unfortunately we got the worst possible proof of that today... It’s undeniable that the current premier-class bikes, extremely powerful and laden with components—from aerodynamics to ride-height devices—are a bit more dangerous, especially when the start/finish straights aren’t very long. We mentioned the Barcelona crash involving Bagnaia, Marini and Zarco, but over the years there have been many examples of first-corner crashes in Grands Prix, and not only in MotoGP.
That Catalan round, however, seems to have rattled people the most, to the point that MotoGP SEG and all the riders have discussed various solutions to try to ensure greater safety. One measure that teams didn’t mind is the idea of a starting grid with two riders per row, Formula 1-style, to guarantee more space between bikes and thus try to reduce some risk. Obviously it will be impossible to eliminate all danger, but they’re studying ways to avoid some of it. We’ll see if the F1-like grid gets approved and introduced, and especially if it serves its purpose.

Read also

Di Giannantonio: "I'm neither Valentino Rossi nor MarquezDi Giannantonio: "I'm neither Valentino Rossi nor Marquez
Hungarian MotoGP: Aldeguer sends a message in Warm Up. Today’s TV scheduleHungarian MotoGP: Aldeguer sends a message in Warm Up. Today’s TV schedule
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as your preferred source by clicking HERE
Jorge Martin

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

aprilia-bezzecchi-martin-motogp
MotoGP

Relief for Aprilia: Bezzecchi and Martin suffer only bruises after the crash at Balaton Park

07 June 2026
Marc Marquez Martin Aprilia MotoGP Balaton Park Ungheria
MotoGP

Marc Marquez phenomenal, makes it 100 at Balaton: Ducati grateful for Aprilia's pile-up

07 June 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

Di Giannantonio: "I'm neither Valentino Rossi nor Marquez

07 June 2026

More news

aprilia-bezzecchi-martin-motogp

Relief for Aprilia: Bezzecchi and Martin suffer only bruises after the crash at Balaton Park

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Martin Aprilia MotoGP Balaton Park Ungheria

Marc Marquez phenomenal, makes it 100 at Balaton: Ducati grateful for Aprilia's pile-up

MotoGP
bonacorsi-ducati-mxgp-incidente

Scare at the Kegums MXGP: Bonacorsi hospitalized — here’s how the Ducati rider is doing

Motocross
moto3-crash-gara-ungheria

Moto3, late scare at Balaton Park: massive crash and red flag, the situation

Road Racing
Tourist Trophy

An ill-fated edition of the Tourist Trophy: has the Island also sold out to the almighty dollar?

Paolo Gozzi Column

Popular articles

moto3-crash-gara-ungheria

Moto3, late scare at Balaton Park: massive crash and red flag, the situation

Road Racing
Harrison

Scare at the Tourist Trophy: Senior TT red-flagged

Road Racing
Box Trackhouse MotoGP

Latest MotoGP transfer market moves: sensational return of an Italian manager

MotoGP
marquez-ducati-rear-motogp-1

Ducati, Marquez and the revolutionary tail unit: the anti-Aprilia move in MotoGP?

MotoGP
piqueras-moto2-out

Moto2 Hungary, Piqueras out: MSi Racing announces "Full recovery is the priority

Road Racing

Loading