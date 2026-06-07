Hungarian MotoGP: Aldeguer sends a message in Warm Up. Today’s TV schedule

In the morning session, the Gresini team rider shines and should be considered a contender for the race at Balaton Park. Marquez and Acosta worked with the soft rear tire.
Saturday ended with Marc Marquez winning the sprint race
, and Sunday morning opens with the usual 10-minute Warm Up. One last chance for the teams to fine-tune ahead of the afternoon’s long race. The fastest time at the Balaton Park Circuit was set by Fermin Aldeguer
in 1'37"680. The BK8 Gresini rider is in great form at the Hungarian Grand Prix and will be one to watch in this afternoon’s MotoGP race.
Hungarian GP: Warm Up times and classification
Behind Aldeguer is Pedro Acosta, 320 thousandths back. The KTM rider is another favorite for today’s race. After finishing second in both Qualifying and the Sprint, he’s aiming to win his first full-length MotoGP race. Third fastest is Marco Bezzecchi on the Aprilia, ahead of an excellent Diogo Moreira on the LCR Honda and Marc Marquez on the Ducati Desmosedici GP26.
Jorge Martin finished the Warm Up with the sixth fastest time and also had a crash between Turns 1 and 2 with just over a minute left in the session. No physical consequences for the Aprilia rider.
This morning’s 10-minute session was useful to figure out which rear tire to use. Some tested the soft, such as Marquez, Acosta, and Bagnaia, while others used the medium. The choice will depend on several factors, one of which is certainly the track temperature in the afternoon. No doubts up front: everyone will use the medium.
MotoGP Hungary 2026, Warm Up results: times and classification
TV schedule and streaming for Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP races
The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP. For live streaming, the Sky Go and NOW services are available. There’s also the option to use the official MotoGP website or app to purchase VideoPass and enjoy live streaming of the on-track action (English-language commentary). The free-to-air channel TV8 broadcasts the Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP races on a delayed basis only. Below are today’s times.
- 11:00: Moto3 Race
- 12:15: Moto2 Race
- 14:00: MotoGP Race
MotoGP starting grid at the Balaton Park Circuit
1) Marc Marquez
2) Pedro Acosta
3) Fermin Aldeguer
4) Fabio Di Giannantonio
5) Pecco Bagnaia
6) Marco Bezzecchi
7) Raul Fernandez
8) Jorge Martin
9) Luca Marini
10) Ai Ogura
11) Diogo Moreira
12) Jack Miller
13) Joan Mir
14) Enea Bastianini
15) Fabio Quartararo
16) Iker Lecuona
17) Brad Binder
18) Toprak Razgatlioglu
19) Franco Morbidelli
20) Alex Rins
21) Maverick Vinales
22) Cal Crutchlow