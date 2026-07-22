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Valentino Rossi: "I miss MotoGP, but not that much

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 10:07
Valentino Rossi
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MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi has established himself as a respected driver in the GT3 arena, as confirmed by his first pole position in the Misano Sprint Cup. Although he missed out on victory at his home circuit, the Doctor has shown he is on an upward trajectory and has new challenges planned for 2027.

Valentino’s 2027 agenda

The Tavullia champion is already planning next season and has a dream in the drawer: to take part in the 24 Hours on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit, and to do so he must obtain a special license. "I’m already racing the entire GT World Challenge Europe and I hope to gain eligibility for the Nordschleife by the end of the year," explained Valentino Rossi.
It’s not yet clear in which race he will complete the test, but everything suggests he won’t obtain it before October. Once he receives permission to enter the Green Hell, the path will be clear and he will take part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2027. There, the nine-time motorcycle world champion could meet four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, who is also a big endurance enthusiast. Next season, the former MotoGP champion will continue his adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe and will compete in all ten races.
Valentino Rossi BMW

MotoGP, his first great love...

Valentino Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 championship, although he never truly left the paddock. His VR46 team is achieving excellent results in the premier class and continues to aim high, thanks also to the strong performances of ‘Diggia’. The Doctor’s presence in the garage is occasional, but he closely follows every technical and managerial move. "I miss MotoGP… but not that much, because I did it as long as I could," Valentino Rossi recently admitted. "Now I race cars and I have a lot of fun. But my passion will always be motorcycles and MotoGP, because it was my first love and the most important thing in my life for a long time."
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Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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