MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Chinese CFMOTO debuts in CIV Sportbike: at Misano with Boccetti Racing

Road Racing
by Andrea Periccioli
Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 08:30
CK5A4143 copia_result
Add as a preferred source on Google
A new manufacturer on the CIV Sportbike 2026 grid: Boccetti Racing will debut the CFMOTO 675 SR-R this weekend at Misano.
The CIV "Racing Night" taking place this weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli offers further topics of interest. While much of the attention will focus on the first night races for the Superbike and Supersport classes, scheduled for Saturday, July 25, there will be a historic première among the Sportbikes. Twenty-two days after our preview on June 29, Boccetti Racing Team has confirmed its presence as a wild card with a CFMOTO 675 SR-R entrusted to Valentino Casalboni. There is a lot of curiosity about the absolute debut of the Chinese brand in the Italian series, although a full-time entry will likely have to wait until next year.

CFMOTO TO MAKE ITS DEBUT IN CIV SPORTBIKE

Boccetti Racing, a team with a brief past in CIV Superbike and currently competing in the one-make Suzuki GSX-8R Cup with Walter Laudati, has decided to embark on an unprecedented project. Gianluca Boccetti’s squad will represent CFMOTO in CIV Sportbike, taking charge of developing the 675 SR-R with direct support from the national importer Padana Sviluppo. Despite some delays in preparing a bike that has only in recent weeks covered its first kilometers with an exceptional rider like Marco Gaggi, Boccetti Racing will tackle the fourth round of the CIV SPB at Misano as a wild card. With the understanding that this will be a true “test race” with a view to 2027.

WILD CARD AT MISANO FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS

“We’re ready to dive into this new challenge with CFMOTO, debuting the 675 SR-R in CIV Sportbike,” Team Manager Gianluca Boccetti told us. “It’s a decision that came after several meetings and aspects that needed sorting from a technical, managerial, and organizational standpoint. It took some time to get the project off the ground, but we can’t wait to hit the track. We will race under the CFMOTO ‘umbrella’ as a team supported by Padana Sviluppo, which will assist us on the technical side. For me and the team, it’s a source of pride to defend the colors of a Chinese manufacturer. We’re betting on a synergy that blends Italian mechanical expertise with Asian technological drive.”

RIDER

Once it was confirmed that fielding Marco Gaggi, a regular front-runner in the World Sportbike Championship with Team BrCorse, was not possible, Boccetti Racing quickly reached an agreement with Valentino Casalboni (born 2008). “We’re very happy with the deal reached with Valentino, a fast, young rider with extensive experience in the smaller categories (best rookie in CIV Moto3 in 2024, ed.),” continues Gianluca Boccetti. “This year he was supposed to contest the entire Dunlop Cup 600 season, but due to a lack of budget he had to revise his plans. He accepted our proposal with great enthusiasm, and we thank him for his availability. We’re confident he can provide the feedback we’re looking for. Maybe, why not, laying the groundwork right away for next season.”

WHAT’S THE GOAL FOR THE WEEKEND?

Speaking of expectations. “It’s hard to set targets,” admitted Boccetti. “We need to gather data and understand how the CFMOTO responds to the demands of a race weekend. We’ll take the opportunity to see where we stand, thereby verifying the merits of a 675 SR-R that’s continually evolving. In previous test sessions, the bike surprised us with its reliability and potential. The signs are positive, even though a race is always a different story. In short: we want to keep our feet on the ground. At Misano we’ll race with a ‘hybrid’ version, as we await a new package of updates expected in the coming months. Obsessing over results and performance isn’t our focus right now.”

Read also

CFMOTO acquires a 51% stake in KALEX: Moto2 today, MotoGP dream tomorrow?CFMOTO acquires a 51% stake in KALEX: Moto2 today, MotoGP dream tomorrow?
CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plansCFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans
Photo Courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti
CFMoto

byAndrea Periccioli

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

martinazzi-moto4-motojunior
Road Racing

I'm having fun": Martinazzi opens up about mistakes and mental growth, with Magny-Cours in his sights

20 July 2026
torin-collins-ama-supersport
Road Racing

Torin Collins, permanent damage and forced retirement: the bitter trajectory of the 21-year-old Canadian

17 July 2026
747169158_18609863158034000_9087480630128179588_n_result
Road Racing

Simone Saltarelli Set to Return to CIV Superbike

17 July 2026

More news

Shaun Muir Sven Blusch BMW

Superbike: Does Ducati need to make concessions? BMW sounds the alarm

Superbike
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

MotoGP, Jorge Martin: Was it a mistake to sign with Yamaha?

MotoGP
ducati-zanchi-mx2-infortunio

Heavy crash at Foxhills, a blow for Ducati: Zanchi out—nightmare season in Motocross

Motocross
quartararo-yamaha-honda-motogp-2027

A Mere Formality: Quartararo Signs Two-Year Deal with Honda, the 2027 MotoGP Grid So Far

MotoGP
david-alonso-motogp-honda

The 2027 Honda mystery: David Alonso steps up to MotoGP, but with which team?

MotoGP

Popular articles

Brad Binder

KTM-Binder total split, Tech3: "No more old baggage"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marquez has Ducati worried: "I can't sleep on my right side"

MotoGP
max-biaggi-aprilia-motogp

Max Biaggi defies time: on an RSV4 X, just a few seconds off the MotoGP elite

Stories
Maverick Vinales

KTM MotoGP and the Disposable Riders: A Long History Culminating in Maverick Viñales

MotoGP
Pirelli MotoGP

“Pirelli is different”: the MotoGP paddock has changed its mind

MotoGP

Loading