CFMOTO acquires a 51% stake in KALEX: Moto2 today, MotoGP dream tomorrow?

CFMOTO acquires 51% of KALEX, the dominant German constructor in Moto2. Perhaps with an eye on the MotoGP category...

Alongside the renewed partnership with Aspar Team through 2031, now CFMOTO is adding an even more concrete commitment to the intermediate class, directly as a manufacturer. We can put it that way, since the Chinese brand has just acquired 51% of KALEX, the German chassis builder and dominant powerhouse of the middle class. An interesting twist, even if in practical terms it may change little. But there could be a long-term scenario...

New project, MotoGP idea?

As reported by Sky Sport, CFMOTO has completed the purchase of 51% of KALEX Engineering, a company led by Klaus Hirsekorn and Alexander Baumgärtel (who now share the remaining 49%), the bike supplier for most of the teams in Moto2 and which also celebrated another constructors’ title last year. A new project that will be led by Zhiyong Chen, vice president of CFMOTO, and Sebastian Sekira, formerly vice president and head of engine development at KTM. And there’s no shortage of speculation that this could be a first step toward entering MotoGP in the not-too-distant future...