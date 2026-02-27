MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Marquez held up by Pirro: anger on track and an immediate penalty

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 12:01
pirro-marquez-motogp-buriram-1
Michele Pirro slow on the racing line, Alex Marquez forced to abort a flying lap: the Ducati tester is penalized.
Ruining a lap for your own teammate. That’s what happened in Practice between Michele Pirro and Alex Marquez, with the former slow on the line while the latter was in the middle of a flying lap, then suddenly forced to back off. The anger of the MotoGP vice-champion towards his temporary box mate—standing in for the injured Aldeguer—was obvious, and the penalty didn’t take long: three-place grid drop for Sunday’s race. Perhaps irrelevant, given that so far Pirro has been consistently at the back of the pack...
A scene we’ve seen several times in MotoGP, last year with a different protagonist. A lapse from the stand-in rider fielded by Gresini Racing for this GP, who is also continuing his testing work during this first event of the 2026 season. Fortunately for Alex Marquez, there was still plenty of time before the checkered flag, even if everyone had been pushing for a while due to the looming risk of rain that could have nullified all efforts... In the end it all worked out and Marquez secured direct Q2.

The riders’ words

"This morning I wasn’t happy at all, then in the afternoon we found a way to improve a bit," Alex Marquez explained at the end of the day, as reported by the Gresini team. "I wasn’t calm and relaxed enough, also because of the weather conditions. We need to keep working on the setup and I have to recover a little something in terms of traction, since that was one of my strengths last year.”
“I’m not satisfied,” Michele Pirro then added. "We took a step forward compared to the test, but the track conditions and a few issues with the bike didn’t allow me to lap in 1’30, which was the goal. We’ll try again tomorrow—thanks to the team that’s working incredibly hard and showing a lot of patience with a 40-year-old,” he concluded with a joke.

Read also

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider marketIf a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market
Pedro Acosta has signed with Ducati: Tardozzi remains impassivePedro Acosta has signed with Ducati: Tardozzi remains impassive
Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

27 February 2026
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1
MotoGP

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

27 February 2026
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

27 February 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

MotoGP
guintoli-motogp-buriram

MotoGP Buriram, an emotional Guintoli: here is the running kit for the London Marathon in memory of Luca

Stories
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

MotoGP
Luca Marini

MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda

MotoGP
lunetta-diggia-motogp

He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi can’t hide anymore, in Thailand he’s the man to beat: "I feel good as a married man"

MotoGP
Toni Elias Valentino Rossi MotoGP

From Valentino Rossi’s nemesis to a Supervivientes contestant: Toni Elías’s new life

MotoGP

Loading