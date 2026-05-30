Moto3 Mugello, qualifying chaos: the error that held up Guido Pini (and others)

Unexpected plot twists due to “timing” errors in Moto3 qualifying for the Italian GP at Mugello: here’s what happened.

Very unusual qualifying for Moto3 at the Mugello Circuit, for one reason: the final attack never came. Why? A miscalculation between the time needed to leave the pit lane and the time required to complete one last flying lap. It happened in Q1, with the “home hero” Guido Pini (Leopard Racing) pipped by Matteo Bertelle (LevelUp MTA) and thus eliminated, and it happened again with a large group of Moto3 riders in Q2, including eventual polesitter David Almansa and points leader Maximo Quiles, who ended up only 15th. Front row with the Intact GP Spaniard ahead of super rookie Hakim Danish (MSi Racing) and Joel Kelso (MLav Racing). Here’s what happened.

Pini squeezed out in Q1

For the young rider from Scarperia this is clearly the most emotional GP of the season. He didn’t manage to secure direct access to Q2 yesterday, but today he was determined to make up for the mistake and clinch the second qualifying session. With a few minutes to go he was 4th, but to be safe it made sense to set one more lap—then came the twist. Just over two minutes from the end, some riders head out, the Leopard Racing Tuscan follows closely to try and gain a slipstream advantage. But do you see the timer highlighted in the cover photo? There isn’t enough time for one last lap! And someone capitalizes to the fullest: Matteo Bertelle has just enough time to complete one final flyer and pulls it off. The last Q2 spot is his, to the joy of Alessandro Tonucci in the LevelUp MTA box. A bitter blow for the Mugello standard-bearer, but he’ll have plenty of company, as we’ll see later.

Q2 blocked, time runs out

The 18 riders vying for pole put on a lively session, but we have to wait for the final minutes for another incredible moment. A train of about a dozen Moto3 riders, including the front-row protagonists and the points leader, wait for the right moment for the last push, then they all head out together… But they’ve waited too long as well: by the time they exit the pit lane, there’s already too little time left, they can’t complete the lap and launch for a final attempt. Specifically, as they’re starting their lap on the straight, they literally pass under the checkered flag—about ten seconds too late! The reaction in the pits was understandably harsh… Moto3 finale frozen, with the exception of Joel Kelso who dares to dream of the coup, then finishes 3rd.