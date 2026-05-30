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MotoGP Sprint at Mugello: Fernandez comes out on top; Bezzecchi and Marquez off the podium

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 30 May 2026 at 15:51
Raul Fernandez Aprilia MotoGP Mugello
Triumph for the Trackhouse rider, two Aprilias ahead of all the others at the finish of the sprint race in Italy.
Extraordinary Raul Fernandez, winner of the MotoGP Sprint at Mugello. Starting from the second slot on the grid, he battled a bit in the first corners and then moved into the lead, holding it to the end. Jorge Martin stayed close for a while and looked like he might try an attack, but never managed it and in the end had to settle for a still-positive second place. Notably, Fernandez and Martin were the only ones to use the medium rear tire.
The Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio also steps onto the podium, finishing ahead of the Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi (poor start from pole position) and the red Desmosedici GP26 of Marc Marquez. Points as well for Fermin Aldeguer, Pecco Bagnaia, Ai Ogura and Pedro Acosta.

Italian GP 2026: the sprint race report

LAP 1/11: lightning start by Marquez, who briefly takes the lead, but then gets passed by Fernandez, Martin and Moreira. Polesitter Bezzecchi sixth, also behind Di Giannantonio. Diggia slips past Marc and takes fourth!
LAP 2: Fernandez and Martin still ahead, the only ones on a medium rear tire. Moreira 0.6s back, followed by Diggia, Marquez and Bezzecchi. In the points also Aldeguer, Bastianini and Acosta. Bagnaia eleventh, behind Ogura. Bezzecchi overtakes Marquez at the final corner and moves up to fifth!
LAP 3: Di Giannantonio dives past Moreira to take third, with 1.5s to make up to catch Martin, who remains glued to Fernandez.
LAP 4: Bezzecchi passes Moreira, takes fourth and sets his sights on Diggia, about 0.9s ahead. Bagnaia is tenth behind the KTM duo Bastianini–Acosta.
LAP 5: Bastianini crashes at Turn 10! The KTM Tech3 rider lost the front, perhaps due to entering at too high a speed.
LAP 6: Fernandez leads the Sprint with six tenths over Martin. Morbidelli also crashes at Turn 10. Meanwhile Marquez pressures Moreira.
LAP 7: Marquez does it, he passes Moreira and takes P5.
LAP 8: Martin seven tenths behind Fernandez. Mir has returned to the Honda HRC box to retire, issues with his RC213V.
LAP 9: Martin closes to four tenths from Fernandez. Diggia is 1.7s from Jorge and two seconds ahead of Bezzecchi. Meanwhile, Moreira has been overtaken by Aldeguer as well as by Acosta and Bagnaia.
LAP 10: around six tenths between Fernandez and Martin. Ogura has also passed Moreira, who drops out of the points.
LAP 11: Fernandez has seven tenths over Martin at the start of the final lap, while Bagnaia and Acosta battle for P7, then Ogura passes the KTM rider.
TRIUMPH FOR RAUL FERNANDEZ AHEAD OF MARTIN AND DIGGIA!
MOTOGP MUGELLO, SPRINT RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL CLASSIFICATION
MotoGP Sprint standings Mugello 2026
MotoGP Mugello 2026, Sprint results: finishing order and final classification

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Raul Fernandez

byMatteo Bellan

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