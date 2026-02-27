Pedro Acosta has signed with Ducati: Tardozzi remains impassive

MotoGP has resumed in Thailand, in Buriram, for the first Grand Prix of 2026. These are intense hours not only on track, but also behind the scenes, where the rider market is landing blow after blow as we wait for the first official announcements. Pedro Acosta ’s arrival at Ducati is now considered a given, but in Borgo Panigale—and the Shark of Mazarrón—everyone is pretending nothing is happening.

Tacit agreements

Lips are sealed on market matters. Behind this silent approach lies a strategy agreed upon by the members of the MSMA, which has been negotiating for nearly a year with MotoGP Sports Entertainment (formerly Dorna) for a fairer distribution of the championship’s revenues, most of which come from television rights. While the financial puzzle is being solved, negotiations between riders and teams continue, and many changes have already been put down in black and white.

Tardozzi plays it cool

Among these is the signing of Pedro Acosta to the Lenovo Ducati team alongside Marc Marquez, thereby replacing Pecco Bagnaia. Hounded by the microphones of ‘AS’, team manager Davide Tardozzi sidestepped the question about Acosta: "I don’t know, we’ll see." They pretend to focus only on what happens on track, with Ducati not seeing itself as the outright favorite. "It’s going to be a much more competitive championship and harder to win this year. Why? Because several manufacturers have improved. Dorna has certainly created good regulations that helped the manufacturers who were struggling to make progress. I think the regulations have in some way leveled the playing field in bike development."