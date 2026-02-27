MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pedro Acosta has signed with Ducati: Tardozzi remains impassive

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 27 February 2026 at 10:40
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP has resumed in Thailand, in Buriram, for the first Grand Prix of 2026. These are intense hours not only on track, but also behind the scenes, where the rider market is landing blow after blow as we wait for the first official announcements. Pedro Acosta’s arrival at Ducati is now considered a given, but in Borgo Panigale—and the Shark of Mazarrón—everyone is pretending nothing is happening.

Tacit agreements

Lips are sealed on market matters. Behind this silent approach lies a strategy agreed upon by the members of the MSMA, which has been negotiating for nearly a year with MotoGP Sports Entertainment (formerly Dorna) for a fairer distribution of the championship’s revenues, most of which come from television rights. While the financial puzzle is being solved, negotiations between riders and teams continue, and many changes have already been put down in black and white.

Tardozzi plays it cool

Among these is the signing of Pedro Acosta to the Lenovo Ducati team alongside Marc Marquez, thereby replacing Pecco Bagnaia. Hounded by the microphones of ‘AS’, team manager Davide Tardozzi sidestepped the question about Acosta: "I don’t know, we’ll see." They pretend to focus only on what happens on track, with Ducati not seeing itself as the outright favorite. "It’s going to be a much more competitive championship and harder to win this year. Why? Because several manufacturers have improved. Dorna has certainly created good regulations that helped the manufacturers who were struggling to make progress. I think the regulations have in some way leveled the playing field in bike development."
Among these is the signing of Pedro Acosta to the Lenovo Ducati team alongside Marc Marquez, thereby replacing Pecco Bagnaia. Hounded by the microphones of ‘AS’, team manager Davide Tardozzi sidestepped the question about Acosta: "I don’t know, we’ll see." They pretend to focus only on what happens on track, with Ducati not seeing itself as the outright favorite. "It’s going to be a much more competitive championship and harder to win this year. Why? Because several manufacturers have improved. Dorna has certainly created good regulations that helped the manufacturers who were struggling to make progress. I think the regulations have in some way leveled the playing field in bike development."

Read also

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider marketIf a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market
Aprilia show at Buriram: Sensational Bezzecchi, Marquez in tow, Bagnaia off the paceAprilia show at Buriram: Sensational Bezzecchi, Marquez in tow, Bagnaia off the pace
Pedro Acosta

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

27 February 2026
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1
MotoGP

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

27 February 2026
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

27 February 2026

More news

Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP
motogp-lorenzo-steiner-buriram-day1

If a rider changes teams in 2027, where's the motivation now?": Steiner's warning about the chaos in the rider market

MotoGP
guintoli-motogp-buriram

MotoGP Buriram, an emotional Guintoli: here is the running kit for the London Marathon in memory of Luca

Stories
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Never underestimate Marc Marquez: the champion prepares a counterattack

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

MotoGP
Luca Marini

MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda

MotoGP
lunetta-diggia-motogp

He'll do great things": Di Giannantonio backs Lunetta and reignites the VR46 Ducati team's ambitions

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Bezzecchi can’t hide anymore, in Thailand he’s the man to beat: "I feel good as a married man"

MotoGP
Toni Elias Valentino Rossi MotoGP

From Valentino Rossi’s nemesis to a Supervivientes contestant: Toni Elías’s new life

MotoGP

Loading