MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Spanish dominance at Buriram: Almansa on pole with a Moto3 record, Pini 9th, Pratama a surprise

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 28 February 2026 at 07:52
almansa-moto3-buriram-qp
Record rewritten and first Moto3 pole of 2026: David Almansa flies at Buriram, surprises aren’t lacking. Report and standings.
David Almansa smashes the all-time Moto3 record and forcefully takes pole position! Everything is decided in the final seconds at Buriram, with the Intact GP rider stamping his name on the first slot on the grid for the opening event of the 2026 World Championship. “Here we go again” with total Spanish domination, as shown by the top four positions, followed by an interesting surprise: Indonesian rookie Veda Pratama, impressive since FP1 and 5th for his first ever Grand Prix! Italians not shining, with Guido Pini saving the day by taking ninth on the grid. Here’s how it went.

Moto3 Qualifying, Q1

Among the protagonists of this first session are Matteo Bertelle, who crashed without consequences in FP2 (a session dominated by the Spaniards, with Almansa on top), and rookie Rico Salmela, now at two crashes between yesterday and today. Let’s not forget yesterday’s Practices and Hakim Danish’s super save! But now it’s time to focus on the four spots that grant access to the next session, not without a few “tricks” on track. It will be the Malaysian debutant who tops this session, with a superb final lap that secures Q2 and has the team celebrating. Just a few hundredths behind is David Munoz, competing in his first GP after the femur fracture that ended his 2025 season, third is Joel Kelso, new MLav Racing signing, and rounding out the group of “advancers” is the aforementioned rookie Salmela. No glory for the Italians, as both Bertelle and Carraro miss out.
Moto3 qualifying action at Buriram

Who takes the first pole of 2026?

The list of 18 is complete; it’s time to attack for pole, with only Guido Pini flying the Italian flag in this session. The signs seen in FP2 are confirmed: the Spaniards raise their voices again in this second and decisive qualifying session at the Buriram circuit. Alvaro Carpe (two tenths off Rueda’s all-time record), David Almansa, Adrian Fernandez, Maximo Quiles, and even rookie Brian Uriarte are the standout riders of the session. Is that it? Absolutely not: in the final seconds Almansa unleashes and obliterates the Moto3 record with a time that earns him pole position! The final top 4 is all Spanish, and a fine surprise is the 5th place of Indonesian rookie Veda Pratama, while our Guido Pini will start tomorrow from 9th on the grid.
David Almansa celebrates Moto3 pole at Buriram

Read also

Snipers Team presents riders and 2026 Honda liveries; Carraro and Rios ready for the Moto3 challengeSnipers Team presents riders and 2026 Honda liveries; Carraro and Rios ready for the Moto3 challenge
Moto3 show at Buriram: Almansa leads, Pini among the best, Danish pulls off a stunning saveMoto3 show at Buriram: Almansa leads, Pini among the best, Danish pulls off a stunning save
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

agius-moto2-pole-buriram
Road Racing

Lightning Agius at Buriram: Spanish riders tamed and first Moto2 pole, hope for Vietti in P5

28 February 2026
huertas-infortunio-moto2-buriram
Road Racing

Nightmare start for Adrian Huertas: crash and foot fracture, Thai GP already over

27 February 2026

More news

Marc Marquez Pedro Acosta Buriram Thailandia MotoGP Sprint

Marc Marquez penalized: "I don't cry, I've never done it." Tardozzi furious

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia revolutionizes MotoGP: new F1-style aerodynamic concept

MotoGP
marquez-acosta-motogp-sprint-buriram

Scorching Sprint, fierce duel and a final penalty: Acosta triumphs over Marquez, Bezzecchi throws it all away

MotoGP
agius-moto2-pole-buriram

Lightning Agius at Buriram: Spanish riders tamed and first Moto2 pole, hope for Vietti in P5

Road Racing

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta has signed with Ducati: Tardozzi remains impassive

MotoGP
huertas-infortunio-moto2-buriram

Nightmare start for Adrian Huertas: crash and foot fracture, Thai GP already over

Road Racing
marquez-ducati-motogp-buriram

It seemed simple, but...": Marquez the favorite for 2026, but his right arm is a concern

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Thailandia

Pecco Bagnaia, an early mistake at Buriram: his explanation for the 15th-fastest time

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Alberto Giribuola MotoGP Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu learns from Dovizioso: in MotoGP, the Superbike style doesn't work

MotoGP

Loading