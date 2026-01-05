MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 05 January 2026
CFMoto Aspar MotoGP
The Chinese brand CFMOTO aims to land in MotoGP in the future: Aspar Martinez confirms and comments on the leaked rumors.
In 2027 the new technical regulations in MotoGP will come into force, and it was expected they would encourage at least one new manufacturer to join the grid. But so far no one has announced the intention to participate in the championship from next year. There have been many rumors about BMW, which has denied it, while not ruling out entering at a later stage. CFMOTO has also been mentioned, a Chinese brand already present in the Moto3 and Moto2 categories of the World Championship.

CFMOTO in MotoGP? They wanted to buy KTM. ‘Aspar’ Martinez speaks

CFMOTO made its Moto3 debut in 2022 thanks to a partnership with the PrüstelGP team, but after two years of results below expectations it teamed up with former rider Jorge Martinez’s Aspar Team and is now present in both Moto3 and Moto2. In 2024, in the lower class, it clinched the constructors’ title as well as the riders’ title (champion David Alonso).
In recent months there’s been talk of a CFMOTO delegation visiting Austria to speak with KTM about the MotoGP project. Martinez, interviewed by Motosan.es, commented on the matter: "I understand they evaluated several options. One of them was initially to buy KTM, even before Bajaj, but in the end it was Bajaj who invested. In any case, the relationship between CFMOTO and KTM is excellent from a commercial standpoint, for everything they’ve done together. As for the sporting side, we’ll have to see what Bajaj’s decision will be. I can’t say much".

Top-class debut only after 2027

It’s no secret that CFMOTO tried to buy KTM before Bajaj became the majority shareholder and new owner of the company. In any case, the Chinese manufacturer’s intention is to make the big leap in a few years: "Obviously — Martinez replies —their idea for the future would be to reach MotoGP, but I think there’s still time for all that, unless they reach an agreement with a major MotoGP manufacturer. At that point, everything would be quicker and easier. I think we need to continue on the path we’re following now".
‘Aspar’ rules out CFMOTO entering MotoGP as early as 2027, unless it strikes a deal with a manufacturer already on the grid: "No, it’s too soon. The only way to make 2027 would be to be part of an existing manufacturer". The intention to take over the KTM team has surfaced several times, but as of today there is no news.

Aspar back in MotoGP?

Asked about the possibility of being involved in the MotoGP project with his team, Martinez replied: "Setting up the infrastructure for 2027 would be madness. We hope it can happen in the future, but I think we have to proceed step by step and be patient".
The former rider’s team has already competed in the premier class of the World Championship between 2010 and 2018. A return is not ruled out for the future, but at the moment Aspar is focused on commitments in Moto3 (riders Maximo Quiles and Marco Morelli) and Moto2 (David Alonso and Dani Holgado).

