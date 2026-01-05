MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Is Jonathan Rea a good test rider? Honda is confident; at Kawasaki there were doubts

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 05 January 2026 at 14:51
Jonathan Rea Tester Honda HRC Superbike SBK
At Honda there are high expectations for the work Rea will be called to do as a test rider.
He will no longer be a full-time rider, but Jonathan Rea still has a strong desire to race motorcycles and in 2026 he will still have a role in the Superbike World Championship. As is well known, he will be a Honda tester and will contribute to the development of a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that may still have untapped potential. His experience could be a great help, especially considering that two rookies, Somkiat Chantra and Jake Dixon, will arrive in the HRC team garage, both coming from the Grand Prix paddock and who will benefit from measuring themselves against a six-time world champion. 

Superbike 2026, Jonathan Rea Honda tester: expectations

Chris Pike, project manager of HRC’s test and development team, expressed confidence in Rea’s ability to be a good test rider: "I think so, otherwise we wouldn’t have signed him. I told Jonathan from the beginning that he wouldn’t always be testing things he likes. When he races, we can give him a fast bike; but when he’s the one testing, we might arrive at solutions he doesn’t necessarily like, but that another rider might. He told me he’s handling his new role well".
Pike has already worked with the Northern Irish rider when the latter was a Honda Superbike rider, and he is convinced he will be able to make a major contribution to the technical project. We’ll see if that’s the case. Pere Riba, Rea’s crew chief at Kawasaki, had questioned JR65’s ability to lead development: "Jonathan’s skills on the bike are very good, the results show that. But he is not the best rider to develop a bike, he is not the best test rider. But he himself knows it". This new experience with HRC will allow a better understanding of the six-time SBK champion’s abilities as a tester.
In addition to carrying out tests, he should also race as a wild card in at least a couple of rounds on the 2025 calendar. Portimão and Donington Park should be the places where we’ll see him back on the grid. Not to mention that in 2026 he will also be competing in the 8 Hours of Suzuka, a prestigious round of the Endurance World Championship where he has already been victorious with both Honda and Kawasaki.

Read also

SBK, Jonathan Rea: the moment when everything changedSBK, Jonathan Rea: the moment when everything changed
Superbike: Jonathan Rea, a sad ending for an all-time greatSuperbike: Jonathan Rea, a sad ending for an all-time great
Jonathan Rea

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Nicolo Bulega Ducati MotoGP
Superbike

Bulega to MotoGP, what a gamble: why Alex Lowes didn’t expect it

05 January 2026
Andrea Iannone con Go Eleven nel Mondiale Superbike
Superbike

Go Eleven closes the Iannone chapter and bets on Baldassarri: “We have nothing to reproach ourselves for”

04 January 2026

More news

Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
Moto Morini 250cc Bialbero

Moto Morini 250 Bialbero: the handcrafted jewel that humbled the four-cylinders, amid records and epic duels

Stories
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez: A Valentino Rossi record in his sights

MotoGP
CFMoto Aspar MotoGP

CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's investment: in 2024 he raced "for free"

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

MotoGP garage shake-up: Giribuola with Toprak at Yamaha, crew chief revolution at KTM and LCR

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Ducati MotoGP

Bulega to MotoGP, what a gamble: why Alex Lowes didn’t expect it

Superbike
Pecco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez

Marc Márquez’s strategy: to 'sabotage' Bagnaia with the GP25

MotoGP
Verge

E-mobility without compromise: Verge brings Donut Lab solid-state batteries and breathtaking performance to the road

Dreams

Loading