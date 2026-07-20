I'm having fun": Martinazzi opens up about mistakes and mental growth, with Magny-Cours in his sights

Leonardo Martinazzi tells us about the first half of the 2026 season between CIV and especially MotoJunior Moto4: our interview.

Two weekends in CIV and three rounds in MotoJunior, always in Moto4 . Leonardo Martinazzi takes stock of his 2026 so far, between some things that didn’t work, steps forward, and details to fine-tune. The AC Racing standard-bearer has set aside the Italian Championship to focus mainly on the former CEV and JuniorGP, with Magny-Cours coming up next weekend to keep the momentum going. And to aim for the October selections for next season’s Red Bull Rookies Cup... We caught up with the 15-year-old rider, born in Brescia but Misano-adopted.

A very full first half of the 2026 season—let’s start with CIV Moto4.

We started with the idea of doing the first three races, but in the first two we really struggled. Let’s say we didn’t have the right tools to fight for the positions we had set for ourselves. At Mugello we got a top 10, but last year we were on the podium... After that round we decided to stop and focus only on MotoJunior.

What positives are you taking with you?

They were two important race weekends because you always learn, including how to handle pressure, and the bike was always the same, only the tires changed, so it was extra mileage. Even if it kind of backfired on me, because I started doubting myself before the bike. In the second one, though, it was clear it wasn’t my fault and we decided to drop it. Also because we were afraid it would affect the mental side and our image in the other championship too.

You mentioned the tires. How much did that matter for you?

Quite a bit. You need two very different riding styles and the bike setup changes a lot too. That’s another reason we gave up on CIV, to avoid too much confusion.

Let’s move on to MotoJunior—how is it going?

This year I’m getting on really well with the team, I really like how they work and how I’ve settled in; we worked well already in the first test. Unfortunately in Barcelona we made a few mistakes and I had a bit of bad luck, a pity because we had the potential to do much better. From Estoril I really started to improve: I qualified directly into Q2, but then there was a problem and I started last, I struggled in the race.

Your first points of the year came at Jerez.

To tell the truth, I didn’t expect it. Last year we really struggled, but this year I worked well with the team and I’ve improved. I had to do Q1 in qualifying, but I finished first and went to Q2. Race 1 was so-so, in Race 2 I stayed with the group and lapped at the leaders’ pace, then the red flag came out and there was a contact, so from 10th I slipped back a bit and finished 14th. I’m still happy because I’m having fun, so it’s all good.

What hasn’t gone the way you wanted so far?

In Barcelona I probably made a mistake: in practice I missed Q2 by a tenth, in qualifying by 40 thousandths, and in the Last Chance I ran into someone who had a technical problem. In Estoril we got the strategy wrong in Q2 and I did only two laps on my own. We need to sort out qualifying; on the single lap I’m a bit short on experience, we need to be more ready.

As a rider, what are your strengths and weaknesses?

I’m learning a lot and putting what I’m learning into practice; I’ve trained a lot both to improve my riding and on the mental side. That’s an area I still need to work on a lot, while in riding there are some things to improve, but I’m growing a lot. There isn’t one particular “weak point,” just many small things to work on.

Next round at Magny-Cours. What do you think of the track?

I like it a lot! Last year I had an accident on Thursday—I hit a mechanic in pit lane—but then I raced and we didn’t do badly at all. I’m keen to go back, let’s say to make amends a bit.

In terms of training, have you changed anything over time or not?

I’ve started training more on the mental side with a mental coach, Linda Lelli, and with the bike we talked a lot with the team about the things we were missing most right from the first test. I tried to work on them on my own too, and I feel I’ve improved there as well.