International MotoJunior Showcase: New Stars Shine in Estoril - Remember These Names

Jorge Lorenzo’s protégé, a Filipino, an Indonesian, a Maltese: who are the MotoJunior starlets seen at Estoril.

Alfonsi Daquigan steps onto the podium. In Moto3, the kids just up from the ETC shine, starting with the Indonesian winner Kiandra Ramadhipa (first victory after just three races across two rounds, and with a podium already on the books) and the Maltese Travis Borg, 2nd and on his second podium of the season. We already know more about the Pole Victor Cubeles, the first protégé of Jorge Lorenzo. We introduce them to you, along with a recap of the Estoril round. Only our Edoardo Savino and Lorenzo Pritelli in Moto4, plus Dennis Foggia in Moto2 Race 2, keep the tricolor honor high at Estoril, but there are other stories too. An Indonesian, a Maltese, a Filipino... To name some of the nationalities of the non-Spanish protagonists in the MotoJunior round at Estoril. In Moto4, formerly ETC, the Filipinosteps onto the podium. In Moto3, the kids just up from the ETC shine, starting with the Indonesian winner(first victory after just three races across two rounds, and with a podium already on the books) and the Maltese, 2nd and on his second podium of the season. We already know more about the Pole Milan Pawelec , reigning Moto2 champion, with a win and a tumble today... Also on the podium for the first time is a young Spaniard to highlight:, the first protégé of Jorge Lorenzo. We introduce them to you, along with a recap of the Estoril round.

The “Porfuera” pupil in the spotlight

Speaking motorcycling-wise, they’re all very young riders who had to move, sooner or later, to the Iberian Peninsula to nurture their passion and grow as racers. With the exception of the young student (and fan) of multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who hails from Zaragoza: the first rider of JL99 PERFORMANCE, long followed by Chicho Lorenzo as well, 15-year-old Victor Cubeles (he’ll turn 16 next Christmas) has for years been considered a very interesting prospect in Spanish motorcycling. In 2025 he stepped up to the European Talent Cup, but he didn’t shine—in fact, it was a particularly tough rookie year... Now, with another year of experience, here’s the first podium in the third race of the season (Race 2 at Estoril, to be exact), with results on the rise. Let’s not forget he’s also racing Moto3 in the Italian Speed Championship CIV, with two podiums in three rounds. Aside from the young Aragonese, other nationalities had a fan favorite in the spotlight today.

From Asia with fury

Alfonsi Daquigan, a Filipino born in 2009 (17 in October), son of the 2018 national Superbike champion, grew up between his homeland and Japan, collecting various successes, then moved to the Asia Talent Cup, a springboard to the European Talent Cup in which he debuted last year: from a string of zeros in 2025 to his first podium in the second race of 2026! Unfortunately he wasn’t lucky in Race 2 at Estoril, involved in an unfortunate incident with Mateo Marulanda... Then we move on to Kiandra Ramadhipa, and those who read us will remember this name, which we mentioned on the occasion of compatriot Veda Pratama’s brilliant world debut. Indonesian, born in 2009 (turning 17 in December), with a dad who’s a motorcycle mechanic and racing enthusiast, and a sister who’s a former BMX rider, he started young in MX but quickly switched to road racing. He cut his teeth in national championships, then stood out in ARRC and ATC, before moving last year to ETC (two wins and three podiums) and the Rookies Cup. The jump to Moto3, with a podium and a win in three races, and provisional P2 in the championship, looks truly promising.

From Malta to Sicily, then Spain

The trajectory of Travis Borg, a Maltese rider born in 2009 (17 next month), is promising as well: the “Italian chapter” is the 2022 title in CNV Moto17 Sicily. The result of a pathway carved out on the tricolor island that led him to set motocross aside in favor of road racing. But let’s take a step back: he got to know two wheels at age 5, when his dad set up a small dirt bike for him. A few years later came a minimoto, but his first steps in racing were in motocross in 2020, until he began to keep a sharper eye on road racing: he realized it in 2022 with races in Sicily, crowned by the aforementioned success—a starting point for a journey that would continue in Spain. After a wildcard in 2024, last year he debuted in ETC, with two fifth places as his best results. This year he’s stepped up to Moto3, and in three races across two rounds he’s already logged two podiums and sits 3rd in the championship.

The Moto4, Moto2, Moto3 and Stock podiums

In the former ETC, the battles were anything but lacking. The wins went to Alvaro Lucas, but a couple of Italians fought it out for the podium. In Race 1, Edoardo Savino took care of business, 2nd at the finish and then particularly unlucky in Race 2: a problem with his Honda on the grid, a race against time by the Leopard team, a severely delayed start and a race immediately compromised. There’s also Lorenzo Pritelli, who fought tooth and nail, ultimately finishing 2nd. Two races as well for the Moto2 European Championship: reigning champion Milan Pawelec was in great form in Race 1, but made a big mistake in Race 2 while leading. He managed to limit the damage with 9th place, while up front it was a Spanish one-two for Eric Fernandez and Unai Orradre, with Dennis Foggia bringing a tricolor flash (Italian rider-team-bike) to the third step of the podium.

Single races for Moto3 and Stock

In the “Little World Championship,” yesterday saw a surprise pole position for the young Thai Kiattisak Singhapong (7th in the race), while our standard-bearers didn’t collect much. Only Giulio Pugliese managed to stay in the lead group until the end, but unfortunately he had to “settle” for 4th place. The rookies just up from the ETC celebrated instead: the Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa, the Maltese Travis Borg in 2nd, and the Spaniard Carlos Cano, who made up the podium. The Stock class turned out to be the only category totally dominated by Spanish riders: unfortunately our boys were never in the mix, and the fight for victory was a three-way duel between Yeray Ruiz, Miguel Bernal and Blai Trias, over the line in that order within just 11 thousandths!