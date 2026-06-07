Scare at the Kegums MXGP: Bonacorsi hospitalized — here’s how the Ducati rider is doing

Andrea Bonacorsi in the hospital after a crash in the MXGP Latvia qualifying race: here’s how the Ducati rider is doing.

A nasty qualifying crash, surgery, and now recovery. That’s what happened to Andrea Bonacorsi, who went down in the MXGP qualifying race over the weekend in Kegums, Latvia. The Red Bull Ducati Factory rider, who was struck in the abdomen by a footpeg in the pile-up, was taken to the hospital for tests and subsequently underwent surgery: fortunately, his condition is stable and there are no serious internal injuries.

Now the 23-year-old from Bergamo will just have to focus on the recovery process, with the timeline still to be determined. While there’s relief that the injury could have been worse, it’s still a blow for Ducati MXGP, now left with only Calvin Vlaanderen in the premier class of the Motocross World Championship, given the earlier departure of Jeremy Seewer and now Bonacorsi’s injury. A real shame, since the latter had been showing some small steps forward with the Desmo450 MX.

The statement from the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP team

Unfortunately, during yesterday’s qualifying session, Andrea Bonacorsi was involved in a crash. On impact, a footpeg struck his abdomen, and he was immediately transported to the hospital for further tests and treatment.

Andrea underwent surgery, which was successfully completed. We are relieved to confirm that there is no damage to internal organs and that his condition is stable.

We would like to thank the medical staff for the excellent care provided and everyone who sent messages of support. Andrea will now focus on his recovery, and we will keep you updated on his progress.

We wish Andrea a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on track soon.