MXGP in Latvia, Vialle still out: TV and streaming schedules

Motocross World Championship on stage in Kegums for the Latvian GP, Vialle a notable absentee. Preview plus TV and streaming schedule.

After the rounds in France and Germany, the Motocross World Championship moves to Latvia for the final round of the consecutive triple-header following the break. Once again one of the headliners will be missing: rookie Tom Vialle, who is still feeling the effects of the crash at Lacapelle Marivalle. Keep an eye on the “terrible twins,” Lucas and Sacha Coenen: it had never happened before that two brothers simultaneously led the MXGP and MX2 standings! Values to be confirmed once again: the Belgian KTM boys are certainly on fire, but rivals will not be lacking.

In the 450 class we mention the first chasers, like Jeffrey Herlings , reigning champion Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Maxime Renaux, another attacking rookie like Kay De Wolf... Pauls Jonass will be under special watch, since this is his home round. In 250 there are the 2025 world champion Simon Laengenfelder, the Triumph duo, Liam Everts, Janis Reisulis, our own Valerio Lata, just to name a few. See you at the sandy Motocenter Zelta Zirgs circuit in Kegums; below are the GP times.

Tom Vialle still sidelined, uphill MXGP season

He started brilliantly in his 450 debut, with podiums and wins, immediately forcing his way into the fight at the front. But the nasty crash at the start of Race 2 at the French GP left its mark: Tom Vialle did not restart then, he skipped last weekend’s round at Teutschenthal and will also be absent in Kegums. “Unfortunately I have to announce that I will not be on the start line in Latvia this weekend,” the Frenchman from Honda HRC Petronas officially stated today. “In Germany I had too much pain to race and I don’t think my condition has improved enough to take part in the Kegums race. It’s a real shame, because I felt I did well in the first races of the season and that I adapted well to the bike and the MXGP class. Now my goal is to be as close as possible to 100% for Montevarchi and fight for the top positions, as I have in every previous GP.”

Latvia MXGP schedule

As always, full live coverage will be provided by mxgp-tv.com (subscription required). On Rai sports channels only the MXGP races will be broadcast, live streaming on Raisport Play and delayed on Raisport.

Saturday, June 6

15:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

16:25 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, June 7

12:15 MX2 Race 1

13:15 MXGP Race 1

15:10 MX2 Race 2

16:10 MXGP Race 2