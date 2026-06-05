Tech3 Puts the Rider Market in Check: Steiner Readies a Masterstroke

The MotoGP rider market is nearing its end, with only a few free spots left on the 2027 starting grid. On one side there’s Trackhouse with one seat still available, on the other Tech3 which, after choosing to stay with KTM and turning down Honda’s siren call, is planning an exciting future.

Final doubts about Vinales

Guenther Steiner’s team is focusing attention on the next rider line-up, and everything suggests it will be a high-risk bet. One between Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will definitely leave, with the Italian rider seemingly opting for Trackhouse (where he could pair with Luca Marini). In any case, MotoGP is preparing a purge of several big names , with teams choosing to focus more on Moto2 talents—both for reasons of age and salary costs.

With the foundation laid for KTM Tech3’s future, thanks to the renewal with the Austrian manufacturer, Steiner is now thinking about the standard-bearers to field on the 2027 chessboard. Vinales could stay if he can convince with results. "Nothing has been decided yet. [Maverick] is certainly one of the candidates. He’s been with the team for a long time. He’s a good person and a good rider," said the Tech3 boss. "But he needs to get back in shape before returning."

Tech3 is looking for a Moto2 ace

While Vinales reflects on his future after an up-and-down season, Steiner’s openness to recruiting new talent from Moto2 could reshape the balance. "I’m quite open to giving a Moto2 rider a chance. I think this is an opportunity for us," Steiner added. He’s unafraid of venturing into the unknown, well aware that a gamble can pay off and surprise.

The Moto2 grid features very interesting pieces, such as Manuel Gonzalez and his teammate Senna Agius. Both could be the breakthrough Tech3 is looking for. Steiner emphasized that nationality will not influence their decisions: "It’s not the passport that earns you a place on the team; it’s talent that earns it. We need to believe in talent, not in the passport."

Time is on Steiner’s side

In this final stretch of the rider market, Tech3 knows it can play on timing and opportunities. "Most teams have already signed contracts with their riders! So our candidates don’t really have anywhere else to go, to be honest!" This leaves Tech3 in a unique position to make strategic choices that could redefine its future. The countdown to 2027 has officially begun, and the Italian-American manager wants to pull off a masterstroke—while remaining aware of his limits: "A team like ours can’t aim for Marquez or Bezzecchi. That’s the reality, and there’s nothing I can do about it."