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Bagnaia gives Balaton Park the thumbs down: "We'll survive. Next year we'll go to another track

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 07:58
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Pecco Bagnaia comments on the progress seen at Ducati, but he doesn’t approve of the Hungarian track. “We’ll survive, then from next year…”
How will Pecco Bagnaia do at Balaton Park? After his first “real” podium, as he called it, it’s time for a track the Ducati rider still can’t stomach. In fact, according to his statements, from next year this Magyar track will be removed from the calendar, making room for another. “We’ll survive for another season,” said the two-time MotoGP champion, who is mainly focused on the Desmosedici’s progress and the determination to do even better. He’s optimistic compared to the 2025 GP, “a nightmare,” but the main goal will be to keep building on the steps forward seen in recent GPs, solving a few issues in particular.

Pecco Bagnaia: “Last year was a disaster”

“We still lack a bit of consistency, we wear the rear tire too much, and we need more grip.” The Piedmontese Ducati rider highlights the major issues of the current Desmosedici, even though progress has been made—a trajectory that began in testing and continues. “In Barcelona I wasn’t at 100%, at Mugello I was, we’ll see what happens here,” he said, as reported by Motosan. There is optimism nonetheless for this GP at Balaton Park. “Last year was a real disaster for me, a nightmare: I couldn’t push and I didn’t feel good. I think the bike can adapt better this year, we can think about doing well.” The bike is not the same as at the start of the season; the balance has changed, as Bagnaia explains: “It’s a tough job, we’re rebuilding the base from scratch. We’re making steps forward; the next goal will be to increase rear grip, the aspect that limits us the most right now.

Is MotoGP saying goodbye to Balaton Park?

“We went from one of the best circuits in the world [Mugello] to one of the worst.” Nothing official has been said yet, but Pecco Bagnaia is hinting at news that will likely be confirmed later: from next year Balaton Park will no longer host MotoGP. “They haven’t made any changes because it’s a temporary circuit,” he said. “Next year we’ll go to another track, and that’s why it was difficult to modify the current one. There’s very little space here and they’ve designed an unusual circuit. We’ll survive for another season and then we’ll see what happens.

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Pecco Bagnaia

byDiana Tamantini

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