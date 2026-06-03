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The purge of the big names: five 'untouchables' out of MotoGP

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 03 June 2026 at 09:53
MotoGP 2026
The MotoGP rider market is moving much more slowly than expected. In a few days, there will be a flurry of official team announcements that will define next season’s starting grid. Several riders will be left on the sidelines, with no chance of finding a seat for 2027.

KTM-Tech3 tug-of-war

MotoGP teams are leaning more toward young talents than veterans. A wave of rookies could arrive from Moto2, cutting down the available spots in the premier class. This puts riders who took their place in the World Championship for granted in a very difficult position. There’s also a particular situation involving Tech3. The new owner, Gunther Steiner, is asking for greater decision-making power in rider selection, and his plans don’t exactly align with those of parent company KTM. In fact, the satellite squad wants Raul Fernandez at all costs, but the Austrian manufacturer isn’t keen and would prefer to retain Maverick Vinales. We’ll see who makes the final call...
Maverick Vinales

Wave of young talents incoming

If the predictions are correct, barring last-minute twists, Nicolò Bulega will take Franco Morbidelli’s seat on Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati team. The next WorldSBK champion has already been part of the Academy and would find himself in a very familiar environment, which could greatly ease his acclimation to MotoGP. Then there’s Izan Guevara, who will move to Pramac Yamaha, taking Jack Miller’s spot. Meanwhile, Manuel Gonzalez will join the Trackhouse Aprilia team, replacing Raul Fernandez, who will likely switch to Tech3.
To this group of young riders we must add two more names already making waves in the paddock. Colombian David Alonso is ready to join the HRC Castrol team, sharing the garage with Fabio Quartararo. Last on the list is Daniel Holgado, who should find his place in MotoGP with the Gresini Racing team. Also on the list are Senna Agius and Collin Veijer.

Who’s left off the grid

Left out of the game, at this point, would be big names like Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Brad Binder, and Maverick Vinales in a precarious situation. It would be one of the biggest rider shake-ups of the modern era. All that’s left is to fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a completely revamped starting grid, with many stars changing colors: Pedro Acosta to Ducati, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio to KTM, Pecco Bagnaia to Aprilia, Jorge Martin to Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo to Honda.

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Raul Fernandez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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