Michael Dunlop further cements his TT legend: wins Supersport with Ducati to make it 34

Of the three races originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, only one took place—but it was worth it. The opening Supersport race saw Michael Dunlop clinch a commanding victory on the SCARS Racing-entered Ducati Panigale V2, bringing his personal tally of Isle of Man TT wins to 34.

IT’S 34 FOR MICHAEL DUNLOP

Approaching the milestone of 100 TT starts , Michael Dunlop has in fact won a third of them. He began in the Supersport class in 2009, and 17 years later he topped the category’s opening race. For “Mickey D,” it was a victory built as the race evolved, managing to edge out early leader Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK), who was in great form after Sunday’s Superbike win. After the pit stop, the son and nephew of racing legends managed a solid gap that allowed him to celebrate his 34th personal TT victory, with every chance to further increase his haul in the remaining races on the schedule.

HARRISON AND HICKMAN ON THE PODIUM

Ducati thus wins again at the TT in a multi-brand podium completed by Honda with Dean Harrison and Triumph with Peter Hickman, a strong third on the Street Triple 765 RS developed in-house with direct factory support. Following in fourth and fifth were Paul Jordan and Josh Brookes respectively, the latter starring on the Suzuki GSX-R 750 dressed in the PEPSI replica colors of Kevin Schwantz’s iconic RGV500. Unfortunately, Andrea Majola and Maurizio Bottalico—our two standard-bearers entered in the Supersport class—were forced to retire on this occasion.

REVISED SCHEDULE

Due to multiple delays throughout the day, Supersport was the only race held, while the opening Superstock and Sportbike races were canceled. For the latter category, there is great anticipation for what will happen in Race 2, where Stefano Bonetti and Francesco Curinga are also expected on the grid.

Photo gallery by Fabio Armanino