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The secrets of the Honda CBR that dominated the Superbike TT with Dean Harrison

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 08:08
Honda
For the new Honda CBR 1000RR-R (code SC82), the lack of results achieved in recent years in the World Superbike Championship is an anomaly. In fact, the latest generation of the Fireblade has proven to be a winning bike across a wide range of national and international motorcycle championships. Everywhere. On track, in endurance racing, and... on the road! Dean Harrison’s victory in the TT Superbike wasn’t by chance. While the CBR wears the official Honda Racing UK colors, it actually features few modifications compared to a standard Superbike.

THE TT-WINNING HONDA CBR

Looking at results from recent years, it was often said that the power of the BMW M 1000 RR could still make the difference today. The Honda CBR 1000RR-R, however, is more balanced and, based on feedback from Dean Harrison as well as John McGuinness, the team decided to focus more on making it easier to ride. Bringing this Superbike closer to Superstock specifications, giving up certain components (the MoTeC ECU first and foremost) used by the same team in the BSB. The electronics are part of an HRC Kit optimized by the squad that has written memorable pages of history at the Isle of Man TT.

A HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER BIKE

Making the CBR more manageable also involved developing an engine that could deliver strong torque and smooth power delivery without compromising top speed, which is crucial at the TT not only at Sulby. The emerging data confirm the quality of the work carried out, starting from an excellent base. The Fireblade is indeed a well-balanced bike for road racing, so much so that it’s hugely popular among all the top riders. In addition to the Honda Racing UK team, Michael Dunlop has also chosen it for the Superbike class (at the expense of debuting the brand-new, gleaming 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R), and aces like Josh Brookes and Jamie Coward are racing it too. With development by their respective teams, but consistently excellent results.

Read also

Honda flexes its muscles at the Tourist Trophy: Dean Harrison dominates the Superbike classHonda flexes its muscles at the Tourist Trophy: Dean Harrison dominates the Superbike class
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Tourist Trophy

byAlessio Piana

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