The secrets of the Honda CBR that dominated the Superbike TT with Dean Harrison

For the new Honda CBR 1000RR-R (code SC82), the lack of results achieved in recent years in the World Superbike Championship is an anomaly. In fact, the latest generation of the Fireblade has proven to be a winning bike across a wide range of national and international motorcycle championships. Everywhere. On track, in endurance racing, and... on the road! Dean Harrison’s victory in the TT Superbike wasn’t by chance. While the CBR wears the official Honda Racing UK colors, it actually features few modifications compared to a standard Superbike.

THE TT-WINNING HONDA CBR

Looking at results from recent years, it was often said that the power of the BMW M 1000 RR could still make the difference today. The Honda CBR 1000RR-R, however, is more balanced and, based on feedback from Dean Harrison as well as John McGuinness, the team decided to focus more on making it easier to ride. Bringing this Superbike closer to Superstock specifications, giving up certain components (the MoTeC ECU first and foremost) used by the same team in the BSB. The electronics are part of an HRC Kit optimized by the squad that has written memorable pages of history at the Isle of Man TT.

A HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER BIKE