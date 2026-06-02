Bagnaia furious in the press room: "Respect our decisions"

Pecco Bagnaia stepped onto a MotoGP podium for the first time this season in front of his home fans. An excellent performance that can boost the Lenovo Ducati team rider’s confidence for the rest of the championship, after leading for much of the race at Mugello. In the end he had to give way to the Aprilias, who are enjoying a purple patch. Something went wrong for the VR46 Academy pupil in the press conference...

First podium of the season at Mugello

Bagnaia held the lead of the Italian GP from lap three to lap thirteen, when he could no longer contain the RS-GPs of Marco Bezzecchi and then Jorge Martin. He risked having third place snatched by Ai Ogura at the end, who dived underneath at the final corner. However, he managed to fend off the Japanese rival’s attack and climb onto the home podium. But if the race had lasted even one more lap, he would have lost the top three due to poor rear grip. Over the last two MotoGP seasons, Pecco Bagnaia has complained of issues with the bike’s balance, and together with his technical staff they are trying to dial in some adjustments.

Every Grand Prix becomes a test for the bike and for himself. But the race for the world title already seems heavily conditioned. Despite Bagnaia’s fine performance on the Ducati, the rider from Piedmont sits only seventh in the overall standings, 91 points behind leader Bezzecchi. There is, however, a glimmer of light: "The results are coming, we’re progressing little by little and I think in the future I’ll be able to compete with the Aprilias."

Pecco is going to be a dad

In the post–Italian Grand Prix press conference, a question slightly dimmed Pecco’s smile. A journalist asked how he felt a few months before the birth of his first child, and whether the event could affect his performance. The two-time MotoGP champion did not hide a certain displeasure at the intrusion into his private life. "We are athletes and we have to answer questions, but I think respect for the personal and private lives of riders must prevail. That’s how journalism should work," said rider #63.

The publication of the news bothered him quite a bit; he tried to keep it secret as long as possible. Also out of respect for his wife, Domizia Castagnini. "It’s not true that we didn’t want the news to be published, but I believe our private life deserves respect," Pecco Bagnaia continued.

Nevertheless, he also praised the professionalism of the journalists who did not make the information public. "I want to thank all the journalists here because many had known for a long time and didn’t say anything. One of them, who dropped by from time to time, posted it online and, for me, that’s wrong. They must respect the riders’ decisions."

is one of the best things that has ever happened to me." He also responded to those who claim fatherhood costs riders a couple of tenths of a second. "I don’t think that will happen—maybe I’ll gain them, because it will be a motivation that pushes me forward," he concluded. Furthermore, "he’ll have plenty of uncles, so if I get tired of him, I’ll hand him over to ." With the mystery revealed, Bagnaia finally says that being a father "." He also responded to those who claim fatherhood costs riders a couple of tenths of a second. "," he concluded. Furthermore, " Bez ."