Ducati’s emergency “swap” between MotoGP and WorldSBK: Iker Lecuona with Gresini for the Hungarian GP

Iker Lecuona exceptionally with Gresini Racing for the Hungarian GP: from SBK to MotoGP for the first time since 2023.

Gresini Racing will field Iker Lecuona at next weekend’s MotoGP round at Balaton Park. The former MotoGP rider, now in Superbike with Aruba Racing, will be Ducati’s emergency substitute for Alex Marquez, sidelined at least until the Hungarian GP, after which it will depend on his recovery. Let’s remember that test rider Michele Pirro, who raced at the just-concluded Mugello round, is busy next weekend with the concurrent Superbike round of the Italian Speed Championship (CIV) at Imola.

Emergency substitute

Interestingly, as happened with Folger and Crutchlow (back with LCR Honda for the Hungarian GP as well), Iker Lecuona will return to the MotoGP World Championship paddock for the first time since 2023. That year, after wrapping up his two-year stint in MotoGP with KTM, he had already moved to World Superbike with Honda HRC, but was called back to the Grand Prix paddock to replace that very manufacturer’s riders for a few rounds. He then spent three years with the Golden Wing in WorldSBK, taking a podium in Race 1 at Portimao in 2024. After a 2025 marked by injuries, came the switch this year: a new challenge with the Panigale alongside Nicolò Bulega , and it’s already a memorable 2026. After the opening round in Australia with three top-10 finishes, he hasn’t budged from the second step of the podium and sits 2nd in the overall standings, behind his teammate and championship leader.

Lecuona already knows Balaton Park, which is also on the World Superbike calendar, but tackling it on a MotoGP bike will be a new challenge. He will replace Alex Marquez, already confirmed absent from the Hungarian GP after the serious accident in Catalunya. The recovery of the reigning MotoGP vice-champion is progressing smoothly, but it will be up to the doctors to declare his fitness and therefore when he can return to action. A fun moment at Mugello is worth recalling: his teammate Fermin Aldeguer, during Thursday’s track walk, took him around the circuit with him via video call.