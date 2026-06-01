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Zarco injury: LCR Honda ‘brings’ him to the track, awaiting knee surgery

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 01 June 2026 at 08:10
zarco-motogp-lcr-injury
Johann Zarco has provided a brief update on his recovery—here’s how the LCR Honda rider is doing.
In a way, Johann Zarco was at Mugello via video call with his team, even though he’s facing a long recovery. The LCR Honda rider, replaced this weekend by Cal Crutchlow, is still awaiting knee surgery after the serious injury suffered in the terrifying crash at the Catalan GP. An update arrived during this round at the Tuscan circuit, especially the reassurance that he will return to 100% (here are Lucio Cecchinello’s words), but the Frenchman also wanted to briefly tell everyone about his current situation.

The update

"It’s been two weeks now since that terrible crash at Montmeló" writes Johann Zarco, alongside a few photos and a video showing him on crutches with his leg in a cast. "I’m taking care of my leg and it’s improving very quickly. I have to wait for surgery because I got a very deep burn under the knee and I can’t risk an infection during the operation. Thanks to everyone who wrote to me and wished me a speedy recovery. I’m lucky to have amazing people around me and we’ll do things the smart way. By the way, whipped cream helps sometimes" he concluded, next to a dedicated video.
It will be a long recovery process, given the condition of his rather battered knee, damaged when his leg became frighteningly stuck in Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati. Clearly, the timing for seeing him back in shape is still to be assessed, but inevitably we’re talking months... However, LCR Honda still wanted to “bring him to the track” in some way on this occasion, sending additional support to their rider and allowing fans to send their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Now we can only wait to find out the next steps.

Read also

After seeing the specialist, Zarco prepares for surgery and his recovery plan: all the detailsAfter seeing the specialist, Zarco prepares for surgery and his recovery plan: all the details
MotoGP on edge: how is Johann Zarco’s knee? Here’s what the doctor saysMotoGP on edge: how is Johann Zarco’s knee? Here’s what the doctor says
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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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