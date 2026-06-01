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Andrea Iannone, I came, I saw, I conquered: "When you have this passion, it's hard to stay away

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 01 June 2026 at 07:50
Iannone_BWC_Mugello
Winning home debut at Mugello: Andrea Iannone, the comeback goes through the Bagger World Cup.
Veni, vidi, vici. In a way, we could say that about Andrea Iannone, who delivered a superb debut in the Bagger World Cup after just one day to get acquainted with the Harley-Davidson. A boost of confidence for the rider from Vasto, left without a seat at the end of 2025 and even more so after the collapse of his Cainam Racing Team, with which he was initially entered to compete in the Superbike World Championship. In the end the project fell through, so the former MotoGP and WSBK rider was left out of racing, with his last appearance at the CIV test in the Cecchini Racing team garage with his training bike. A move to Superbike in the Italian Speed Championship was being considered, until the call came from the organizers of the new world cup for bagger bikes. He debuted in Niti Racing colors one round behind the others, but Iannone has already stood out: 4th in Race 1 with a penalty, then made his mark in Race 2 by taking his first victory.

"Have fun, learn, be competitive"

"Getting back to racing is always special, but doing it here at Mugello and with Harley-Davidson made it even more incredible. I had a lot of fun," said Andrea Iannone at the end of his first Bagger World Cup weekend. "When you have this passion inside, it’s hard to stay away from it, so I’m very grateful for this opportunity and for everything we’re experiencing together. What surprised me most is the riding experience of this bike. Once you’re on track, you discover a true racing machine. It can achieve impressive lap times, it handles beautifully and, above all, it’s a lot of fun to ride."
How did the races go? "I didn’t approach the races with a specific strategy," he replied. "I’ve always been an instinctive rider, someone who follows his feelings, and I believe that when you make decisions with your heart, you rarely go wrong. The level is very high, everyone is fast and the gaps are minimal. My goal is to keep having fun, keep learning, and be competitive every time I get on the bike. Lastly, I want to thank everyone who made all this possible: the team, Harley-Davidson, and all the people involved in the project. It’s fantastic to be here."

Read also

Iannone captivates Italy amid scandals, celebrity romances, and an ever-uncertain future as a riderIannone captivates Italy amid scandals, celebrity romances, and an ever-uncertain future as a rider
Iannone surprises at Misano: returns to the track with a Ducati V4 R during CIV testingIannone surprises at Misano: returns to the track with a Ducati V4 R during CIV testing
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Andrea Iannone

byDiana Tamantini

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