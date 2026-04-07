Special guest at the CIV Tests in Misano: Andrea Iannone in action with a Ducati V4 R supporting the Cecchini Racing Team.

Surprise at Misano! On the occasion of the first of two days of official CIV Tests, Andrea Iannone took to the track with his training Ducati Panigale V4 R. The 36-year-old rider from Vasto, currently without a bike after the end of his collaboration with Go Eleven in WorldSBK, did not miss the chance to get back in the saddle in support of the Cecchini Racing Team.

IANNONE IN MISANO

Six months on from his last “official” appearance at the Superbike World Championship finale in Jerez de la Frontera, today Andrea Iannone showed up at Misano with his Panigale V4 R. The former MotoGP rider turned a few laps in the first afternoon session of CIV Superbike, sharing the track with Michele Pirro, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Alessandro Delbianco & Co.

IN ACTION WITH CECCHINI

“The Maniac” in the new For this track outing, Andrea Iannone is backed by the Cecchini Racing Team. In recent weeks, there had been talk of an appearance forin the new Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup supporting the MotoGP World Championship, precisely with Fabrizio Cecchini’s namesake squad. A great plan, but it fell through at the last moment, leaving his professional future a big question mark.

THE LAP TIMES

In a session interrupted by a red flag, with a 1'38"090 lap Andrea Iannone secured the 17th time among the 35 (!) bikes prepared to Production Bike specifications, a new feature of the 2026 CIV Superbike regulations. Awaiting the final half hour of running, at the top of the timing screens stands Michele Pirro, immediately on form in the colors of his Garage 51 Racing Team by DTO after a lifetime with Barni Racing. MC51 led by 0"075 over reigning champion Alessandro Delbianco (DMR Racing), followed by Gabriele Giannini (Scuderia Improve). The much-anticipated Michael Ruben Rinaldi is in fourth place on his “public” debut with the Ducati Panigale V4 (1103cc) of the B-Max Racing Team.

Photo Courtesy: Dani Guazzetti