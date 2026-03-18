Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2026: explosive lineup featuring Italian entries

Updates are coming regarding the new Bagger World Cup: here are the teams and riders for the inaugural season.

As the inaugural FIM Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup event in Austin, Texas approaches, Harley-Davidson and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group have announced a further update to the championship entry list. The addition of a new team (Cecchini Racing is no longer listed, and ParkinGO Team joins) and two riders helps shape an increasingly international and competitive starting grid ahead of the on-track debut, with the first official pre-season tests scheduled for March 21 and 22 at the Circuit of the Americas.

As mentioned, the latest team to join the list is the ParkinGO Team, one of the most established Italian outfits, which will field a single bike. Founded by Giuliano Rovelli and managed by his son Edoardo, the ParkinGO Team is a former World Supersport champion with extensive experience in Moto2, World Supersport, and international endurance racing. The team will field Filippo Rovelli, marking a new chapter for the Rovelli family within the global Harley-Davidson Racing project. In addition, Saddlemen Racing has expanded its program to three bikes, further strengthening the competitiveness and level of the championship. Updates below.

Entry list 2026

• Joe Rascal Racing (Australia) – 3 bikes

• Niti Racing (Indonesia) – 2 bikes

• ParkinGO Team (Italy) – 1 bike

• Saddlemen Racing (USA) – 3 bikes

#10 TRAVIS WYMAN (USA) – SADDLEMEN RACING

Travis Wyman has built a strong reputation in the world of road racing with American V-twin motorcycles, appreciated for his consistency, winning pace, and technical expertise. Competing at the highest levels of big-displacement bagger racing in the United States, Wyman has scored numerous victories and podiums aboard Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His experience with large-displacement V-twin engines makes him a valuable asset for Saddlemen Racing.

#13 CORY WEST (USA) – SADDLEMEN RACING

Cory West is an American rider with extensive road racing experience, boasting over twenty years of professional competition, including capturing the 2024 MotoAmerica Super Hooligan title. Known for his versatility and technical acumen, he has built a solid reputation racing large-displacement twin-cylinder bikes at the top levels of the American bagger championship. His winning experience and development contributions make him a key figure for the Saddlemen Racing program.

#85 JAKE LEWIS (USA) – SADDLEMEN RACING

Jake Lewis is an accomplished American road racer with broad experience across various national racing categories. Known for his natural speed and disciplined riding style, Lewis has been a steady contender in top-level competitions for big-twin bagger bikes in the United States. In 2012 he won the AMA Pro SuperSport East championship, earning Rookie of the Year honors. In 2021 he claimed the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 title. His aggressive approach and racecraft add depth and competitiveness to the Saddlemen Racing team lineup.

#27 FILIPPO ROVELLI (ITA) – PARKINGO TEAM

Filippo Rovelli enters the championship supported by the solid structure of the ParkinGO Team. With experience gained in European competitions and a strong focus on development, Rovelli represents the new generation of Italian talent in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

#34 CODY WYMAN (USA) – JOE RASCAL RACING

Cody Wyman has established himself as one of the leading riders in American motorcycle racing, achieving numerous wins and podiums in the MotoAmerica Super Hooligan championship. His familiarity with Harley-Davidson racing motorcycles and his assertive riding style make him a serious contender on the world stage as well.

#51 ERIC GRANADO (BRA) – JOE RASCAL RACING

Eric Granado is one of the most accomplished Brazilian riders on the international stage, with an impressive record in the MotoE World Cup and solid experience in Moto2 and the Superbike World Championship. Known for precision and adaptability, Granado brings to the Bagger World Cup his world championship experience and deep technical expertise.

Technical partners

Dunlop

Building on its racing heritage and recent experience in bagger competitions, Dunlop will provide purpose-built racing tires developed specifically for high-performance bagger motorcycles competing on premier circuits. Dunlop will also supply all official tires and a comprehensive trackside tire support service for the championship, supporting the series through its incentive program. Together, these efforts strengthen the longstanding partnership between Dunlop and Harley-Davidson and their commitment to rider performance and competition.

Brembo

Brembo Group sets a new benchmark in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup with an elite braking ecosystem engineered for extreme competition. The system features nickel-plated, billet four-piston calipers derived from Moto2 for uncompromising stopping power. This setup is paired with 330 mm T-Drive discs, similar to SBK specs, and Z04 racing pads, all managed by a high-precision master cylinder.

Öhlins

The technical package is enhanced by Öhlins suspension with gas shock absorbers and separate reservoirs, and by Marchesini 7-spoke forged aluminum wheels machined from solid, which drastically reduce unsprung mass. By integrating these advanced components, the Brembo Group ecosystem—which includes brakes and wheels—improves the agility of these iconic motorcycles, reaffirming its role as a technical leader synonymous with excellence and performance in this emerging global championship.

Akrapovič

Akrapovič will supply a titanium racing exhaust system, designed to maximize power while reducing overall weight. Crafted with advanced materials and precision manufacturing processes, the system improves exhaust gas flow and throttle response, delivering measurable performance gains and an unmistakable racing sound.

Panta Fuels

Panta Fuels will be the series’ sole fuel supplier, offering a high-performance racing fuel specifically formulated to ensure optimized combustion efficiency, consistent power delivery, and engine reliability under prolonged race conditions. Leveraging its extensive experience in international motorsport, Panta ensures technical uniformity across the starting grid while supporting peak performance and engine durability throughout each race weekend.

Regina

Regina will equip the Harley-Davidson race bikes with high-quality racing chain systems designed to deliver high tensile strength, reduced friction, and optimal torque transmission. Utilizing advanced metallurgy and precision manufacturing processes, Regina’s drivetrain solutions enhance power transfer efficiency and long-term reliability, supporting consistent performance across the grid. Founded in Italy in 1919, where all production still takes place, Regina boasts a long racing heritage and has contributed to over 390 world titles in international motorsport.

STM

STM will supply high-performance dry slipper clutch systems, offering race-proven technology developed at the highest levels of international competition, including MotoGP™. The dry clutch architecture, widely used in prototype racing, is valued for its mechanical efficiency, consistent performance, and ability to withstand extreme torque and temperature loads. By eliminating oil drag and reducing friction plate contamination, STM systems ensure a more direct drivetrain response and greater precision throughout the powertrain. The slipper function enhances stability during aggressive downshifts and corner entry, reducing rear-wheel hop and allowing riders to maintain greater control and safety under race conditions.

Dynojet

Dynojet Research Inc. is an American company leading in performance technologies for motor vehicles, specializing in engine tuning, precision electronics, and diagnostic systems. The company already supports Harley-Davidson Factory Racing, contributing to the development of high-performance racing platforms.

The complete technical specifications of the series, together with the full sporting and technical regulations, have been ratified and approved by the FIM and are published in the official regulations available on the FIM website.