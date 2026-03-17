VR46 under pressure: Ducati contract, sponsor change, and the hunt for a top rider

Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 team is facing a decisive test for its future. The MotoGP partnership with Ducati seems a given, but the title sponsor could change. And not only that: Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli are under pressure. Without results, both could leave the Tavullia squad.

Aprilia’s courtship

Valentino Rossi’s outfit is very close to finalizing a new deal with Borgo Panigale, despite Aprilia’s strong interest in making it its satellite team for the new technological era that will begin in 2027. The relationship between VR46 and the Emilia-based brand dates back to their MotoGP debut in 2022 and, with Pramac’s move to Yamaha, it has become a factory-supported team. Di Giannantonio uses a factory-spec Desmosedici, on par with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, a key factor in aiming for the podium and the front-running positions.

However, doubts began to emerge last winter about the team’s future beyond 2026, the expiration date of the current contract with Ducati. In this context, Aprilia expressed interest, seeking to expand its presence on the grid ahead of the debut of the 850cc bikes from next MotoGP season.

Alessio Salucci confirmed the rumors about talks with Massimo Rivola but reiterated the strength of the collaboration with Ducati for the next three-year period as well. "I never thought about leaving Ducati... We are very close to signing. Only a few minor details are missing. I think we could make an announcement next month."

New rider lineup

VR46 is also planning its next rider lineup, in search of victories that have been missing since Marco Bezzecchi’s days (2023). Alessio Salucci is leaning toward pairing an experienced rider with a young talent. "Making a decision at the moment is difficult. The team first wants to focus on getting the most out of the riders currently on the roster," he explained in an interview with Motorsport.com. "It’s very difficult to make a decision right now. Next month we’ll start thinking about it."

Last summer Valentino Rossi tried to test the waters for Pedro Acosta, but his contract with KTM tied him down until the end of 2026. Releasing him would have required a disproportionate financial investment for a satellite team. Since the Shark of Mazarrón will end up in the factory team, there’s another prestigious name on ‘Uccio’s’ notepad: Fermin Aldeguer. Even in this case, the move is not simple, given the good relationship between Gresini and Ducati.

The team will therefore have to wait for the MotoGP rider market shuffle, hoping one of the big names is left without a seat and attempt a signing. Until the likes of Marquez, Martin, Bagnaia, and Quartararo make their new contracts official, VR46 will stay on the sidelines waiting for the big opportunity.