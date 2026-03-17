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Marc Marquez and the possibility of retirement: "We need to consider everything"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 11:52
Marc Marquez (1)
Marc Marquez has landed in Brazil for the second Grand Prix of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. The Ducati champion wrapped up the weekend in Thailand with a Sprint podium and a race retirement due to a rear tire puncture. The Goiania circuit will be new for everyone, a good opportunity to clinch the first win of the season and sweep away the early gray clouds looming over the Red’s garage.

Marc Marquez and retirement

In an interview with EFE while stopping over in São Paulo, Marc Marquez spoke once again about his retirement. A topic that, for several weeks, has continued to echo across the media. At least until the official announcement of his renewal with Borgo Panigale arrives. He will certainly not go beyond the age of 40, as happened with Valentino Rossi. "You have to weigh everything, I’m only 33... I hope to extend it as much as possible, but I’ve also had a few procedures on my body and it’s hard to manage on a daily basis."
The injury in Jerez in 2020 and the more recent one in Mandalika have marked the MotoGP superstar. Even today his physical condition isn’t at its best, as we saw in Buriram during the first round of the season. "I won’t make it to 40, don’t worry." But what about the negotiations with Ducati? "We’re on the right track."

Stopover in São Paulo

Marc made a stop in the Brazilian capital to take part in a commercial event with Estrella Galicia 0.0, together with local favorite Diogo Moreira, Moto2 champion and rookie in the premier class. Then it will be time to focus on the next Grand Prix to be held at the circuit named after Ayrton Senna. It will be a question mark for everyone: "It’s hard to set a precise expectation. First we need to get to know the track, see how it suits our riding style and our bike. From there we’ll see what we can do."
Marc Marquez is not concerned about how things went in Thailand, where no Ducati riders made the podium. "Every year they innovate and, this year, we need to keep working as a team to improve. I think we can’t paint things one way or the other after a single race; we have to wait three, four races, and from there see where we are."

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