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The Valencia Test with outlawed 850cc MotoGP bikes: a consequence of the postponed Qatar GP

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 11:43
MotoGP
Rescheduling the final three MotoGP rounds across Lusail (November 8), Portimão (the 22nd of the same month), and Valencia (29), has not only sparked a wave of criticism and issues, especially among fans. Those who had booked hotel rooms and flights—perhaps even taking time off work—to attend the final two rounds of the season found themselves having to rethink everything due to the postponement of the Lusail Grand Prix. As if that weren’t enough, this has even created a regulatory anomaly.

VALENCIA TESTS OUTLAWED

On Tuesday, November 24, the first tests for the 2027 outlook were supposed to take place at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, featuring the new bike-rider pairings (moreover, 850cc with Pirelli tires) for next season. With the Valencia Grand Prix postponed by a week, the tests will consequently also be held 7 days later. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but broadly speaking, this test day should take place on December 1.

REGULATORY ANOMALY

In theory, because according to the regulations, the so-called “Test Ban Period” begins precisely on December 1, with testing banned until the end of January 2027 for teams and bikes competing in the premier class. Clearly, a solution will be found, but the paradox is that the Grand Prix Commission will have to rewrite the regulations on this matter in the coming weeks to allow the regular running of the Post-GP Tests in Valencia.

THE FIRST OFFICIAL 2027 TESTS

Valencia aside, in any case, two test days are already scheduled in 2026 for teams and riders with the new-generation 850cc MotoGP bikes on Pirelli tires. This will happen on June 22 at Brno, while on September 21 testing will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. In the meantime, the Test Teams will proceed with shakedowns of the new bikes and the Pirellis in private tests between Jerez and, next April, at Misano, where the debut of the first true Ducati in 850cc configuration is also expected.

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