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Moto3, new setback for David Munoz: post-injury complications, misses the Brazilian GP

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 16 March 2026 at 16:00
munoz-ko-moto3-brasile
David Munoz in trouble again: the late-2025 injury has new complications and he’s out for the Brazilian GP. His message.
Intact GP will be in Brazil without one of its “Davids,” in this case Munoz. The reason traces back to the end of the 2025 Moto3 season: the very bad crash at last October’s Indonesian GP caused a fracture of the left femur, for which a single surgery wasn’t enough. The long recovery, however, still doesn’t seem to be over, as announced by the Saxon team itself, which briefly explained the absence of its rider for next weekend’s races at the Autodromo Ayrton Senna, and later by the Spaniard himself, who described the problematic condition of his knee. Another withdrawal adds to that of Luca Lunetta in Moto2, as we await word on whether Fermin Aldeguer is fit or not for his first MotoGP event of 2026.

David Munoz explains

The Moto3 rider himself, one of the most closely watched in this championship, steps in to explain his physical condition. “Hello everyone! I wanted to tell you that I won’t be able to take part in the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix,” wrote David Munoz on social media, then explaining the issue that’s stopping him. “During a medical check-up they found an infection capsule in the upper part of the left femur, and I had to undergo surgery to clean out the entire area. On doctors’ recommendation I have to stop and start treatment.” Another operation, then, for the knee that’s been troubled since last October; clearly there’s disappointment for one of the favorites of this 2026 season. “It’s a hard blow, because I really wanted to get back on track and keep fighting with the team. But now the most important thing is to heal well so I can return as soon as possible and at 100%,” Munoz continued, trying to look on the bright side. “Heartfelt thanks to all of you [fans] who are always there to support me, in good times and in tough ones. We’ll work as hard as possible to come back stronger. See you on track soon!”

Read also

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Moto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fracturesMoto2 scares, the damage report: Lunetta out with a foot injury; Alonso and Garcia have no fractures
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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